Eva Dean Millsaps Adams, 78, of Taylorsville, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on September 18, 2020. Eva was surrounded by her loved ones when she passed.

Eva was born on December 8, 1941 to the late Emmit Walt and Lucy Anna Cook Millsaps. She was a member of Fairview Baptist Church, enjoyed cooking, working with the Ladies Circle at Fairview, but most of all, she loved her grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Eva was preceded in death by her son, Michael Todd Adams; two sisters, Martha Sue Warren and Phyllis Ann Morrison; and a brother, Grady Millsaps.

Those left to cherish and share the memories of Eva include her husband of 58 years, Harold Glenn Adams; son, Chad Shane Adams and wife Holly; brother, Jerry Millsaps; and four grandchildren, Gabrielle Ferguson and husband Tate, Gavin Adams and girlfriend Leah Ray, Ian Adams, and Evelyn Adams.

The family wishes to extend a thank you to all the caregivers, especially Patsy Adams, Betty Frazier, Carol Deal, Heidi Ho, and Shelby Earp, and a special thank you to Alexander Hospice.

Visitation for Mrs. Adams will be conducted at Fairview Baptist Church on Monday, September 21, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. until 2:45 p.m., with the service following at 3:00 p.m. Rev. Durant Barr and Rev. Gary Jennings will officiate. Burial will be in the Fairview Baptist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers include: James Goble, Stephen Alexander, Keith Millsaps, Bradley Millsaps, Keith Payne, and Tim Keever.

The funeral service will be broadcast by FM radio station 92.5.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

