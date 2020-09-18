Heather Leigh Harris, 28, of Old Devil Track Lane, Taylorsville, passed away Friday, September 18, 2020 at Carolina Caring-Newton.

She was born March 29, 1992, in Caldwell County, to Jamie Harris and Renita Hoyle Denny.

Survivors include her mother, Renita Hoyle Denny of Taylorsville; her father, Jamie Harris of Lenoir; three brothers, Bobby Harris of Granite Falls, Maeson Gray of Lenoir, and Logan Gray of Maiden; and two sisters, Julia Helms of Lenoir, and Alanna Gray of Virginia.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Road, Newton, NC 28658.

Online condolences may be left at www.greer-mcelveenfuneralhome.com.