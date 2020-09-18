Jesus Gutierrez Cano, 49, of Taylorsville, passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020 at Catawba Valley Medical Center.

Jesus was born March 16, 1971, in Dolores Hidalgo, Guanajuato, Mexico, the son of Jeronimo Gutierrez Leura and Ma. Remedios Cano Ibarra.

He worked in the furniture industry and was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church. He enjoyed spending time with family and going on vacation together. He loved watching soccer games, was a hard worker, and always was looking out after his younger brothers.

Those left to cherish and honor his memory include his wife of 22 years, Maria Rodriguez Rangel; sons, Edwin Christian Gutierrez Rodriguez and Edgar Jesus Gutierrez Rodriguez; nephew, Carlos Daniel Ortega Gutierrez; daughter, Sari Naomi Gutierrez Rodriguez; brothers, Roberto Gutierrez Cano, J. Consepcion Gutierrez Cano, Cornelio Gutierrez Cano, Pedro Gutierrez Cano, and Jose Guadalupe Gutierrez Cano; and sisters, Maria Gutierrez Cano, Lucina Gutierrez Cano, Ma. Magdalena Gutierrez Cano, Eujenia Gutierrez Cano, Leticia Gutierrez Cano, Maria del Rocio Gutierrez Cano, and Graciela Gutierrez Cano.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Adams Funeral Home Chapel, and also 4 -6 p.m., Monday, September 21, 2020 at Adams Funeral Home Chapel. The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Taylorsville. Father Jose Camilo will officiate. Burial will follow in the Hiddenite Cemetery. We ask that you please follow the CDC guidelines and wear a mask for these services.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

