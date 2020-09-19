Anna Reeves Wright, 88, of Hiddenite, went home to be with her beloved Jesus and her husband Wade on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at her home following a brief illness.

Anna was born May 13, 1932, in Davie County, the daughter of the late Willie Lindsey Reeves and Cecil Blanche Keller Reeves.

She was a homemaker and daycare worker and secretary for her husband. She was a member of Hiddenite United Methodist Church and was a lifelong member and servant of the Methodist Church.

She enjoyed her family, especially the grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She liked to garden and loved caring about those in her community, baking or just being there for them and cooking for family gatherings. She enjoyed sending cards to shut-ins and friends from past pastorates.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Rev. Wade E. Wright; her sister, Lucille Vernon; and her brothers, Howard, Harvey, Hubert, Harold, Homer Ray, Hoyle and John Henry Reeves.

Those left to cherish and honor her memory include her daughters, Kathy W. Durmire and husband Allen, and Carol W. McLain and husband Barry, all of Hiddenite; her sister, Helen Sampson of Troutman; her grandchildren, Brent A. Durmire and wife Emily of Taylorsville, and Jessica M. Mitchell and husband Scottie of Conover; her great-grandchildren, Kallie McLain, Maliyah McLain, Grace Durmire, and Quinlyn Durmire; great-great-grandchildren, Knox McLain and Kade McLain; and a number of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Adams Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Donnie Durham, Rev. Doug Houchmuth, and Rev. Gregory Lee will officiate. Burial will follow in the Hiddenite Cemetery. The body will lie-in-state from 3-5 p.m., Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Adams Funeral Home for the public to view and sign the book.

We ask that you please follow CDC guidelines. Please wear a mask.

Memorials may be made to: Hiddenite Cemetery Fund or Hospice and Palliative Care of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Road, Statesville, NC 28625.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

