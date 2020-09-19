Charlie “Buddy” Walker, Sr., 77, went to be with his Lord on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at his residence.

Charlie was born May 14, 1943, in Wilkes County, the son of the late Grover Walker and Ona Hood Walker.

He was the owner and operator of Walker Frame Shop, a member Rocky Creek Baptist Church, and attended Victory Baptist Church in Statesville. He loved playing gospel music, singing, and gardening, but most of all he loved Jesus and his family.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by two infant sons; an infant daughter; grandson, Alex Walker; brother, Jack Walker; sisters, Edith Barnette, Nancy Hubbard, Betty Church, May Jolly, Bulah Parks, Lena Walker, and Florence Hufstetler; and mother and father-in-law, Harvey and Dimple Harmon.

Those left to cherish and honor his memory include his wife of 42 years, Judy Walker of the home; daughter, Amy (Michael) Webb; son, Charlie “Little Buddy” Edward Walker, Jr.; grandsons, Dale (Crystal) Webb and Trent Walker; granddaughter, Cheyann Webb; great-granddaughter, Adalyne Walker; brother, Tom Walker; sisters-in-law, Helen Watson and Mildred (Bill) Barnes; a special niece, Susie Wright; a special nephew, Dwayne (Amy) Walker; and a number of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete at Victory Baptist Church in Statesville.

The family would like to express a special thank you to Steven Hamm, Mitchell Rash, Ronnie Allen, and Alexander County Hospice, Robert Gragg and Dave Dauler, Victory Baptist Church of Statesville, and Rocky Creek Baptist Church for all the love and prayers shown to our family.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

