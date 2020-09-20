Loree Daye Keller Benge, 56, of Statesville, passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020 at her home.

She was born on Tuesday, September 24, 1963 in Caldwell County, daughter of the late Robert Gene Keller Sr. and Helen Ann Cannon Keller. Loree worked in the restaurant industry as a hostess.

Loree is survived by her husband of 25 years, Robert Carroll Benge of the home; five sons, Keith Wright of Statesville, Jessie Langley of Havlock, Michael Crump of Marion, Matt Clark of Lenoir, and Robert Eddington of Conway, South Carolina; and three daughters, Debra Tierney of Statesville, Lucinda Turnmire of Lenoir, and Brittany Whitonis of Statesville.

A graveside service will be conducted at 5:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Stony Point Cemetery. Keith Keller Jr. will officiate. There will be no formal visitation.

Memorials may be given to Chapman Funeral Home for the family assistance fund: 158 Stony Point School Rd., Stony Point, NC 28678.

