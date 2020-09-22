On September 22, 2020, we lost our mother, first friend, best friend, confidant, biggest fan, cheerleader, teacher of Christ, and advisor. Betty Sue Hendren, 86, of Hiddenite, passed away peacefully at Trinity Ridge after a brief illness.

She always put God first in her life and then family. No matter her plans or what was going on, if her family needed anything she would drop what she was doing and was always there. She and my dad attended every activity and sport that my brother and I had and did the same for her granddaughters.

She had a wonderful life – traveling the world with my dad, the love of her life, through the US Air Force for 22 years. They were in Europe for three years, the Philippines, and Taiwan. They settled back in Alexander County, where she was a billing clerk for 21 years at Craftmaster Furniture. She served in every church we attended as the Secretary of Sunday School.

As a member of Hiddenite Baptist Church, she also was a Sunday school Secretary, recorder of contributions, interior decorator, teacher of many children, numerous positions as a member of the Willing Workers Sunday school class, flower committee, and church hostess.

Preceding her in death are her parents, Fred and Daisy Hendren, Linda Gail Hendren Lackey and the love of her life of 57 years, Robert Paul Hendren.

Those left to cherish and honor her memory include her son, Joey Hendren and fiancée Lisa of Stony Point; her daughter, Robin Hendren Maher and husband Larry of Bethlehem; three granddaughters, Shelby Maher and Hannah Maher of Hickory, and Angie Wesley of Mooresville; four great-grandchildren, Faith, Emma, Asher, and Colton; her brother, Dave Hendren and wife Coleen of Hiddenite; sister-in-law, Erika Hendren of Statesville; and a number of nieces and nephews, Terry Brown of Sanford, Kim Hendren of Asheville, Donna Patrick of New Jersey, Melissa Deal of Taylorsville, Mandy Simpson of Taylorsville, and Jeff Hendren of Catawba.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, September 25, 2020 at Hiddenite Baptist Church. Rev. Jason Guyer will officiate. Burial will follow in the Hiddenite Cemetery. The family asks that you please follow CDC guidelines and that everyone please wear a mask. Mask will be required. The body will lie-in-state for the public to view and sign the book from 9 a.m. until Noon, Friday, September 25, 2020 at Adams Funeral Home.

Pallbearers include: Ray Warren, Jerry Dellinger, Malcolm Byrd, Wes Deal, Kevin Brown, and Rodney Simpson.

Honorary attendants include the Willing Workers Sunday school class.

Many thanks to Dr. John Romeo and Dr. A. Joshi along with all the nurses on the surgical floor, NPCU, Rehab, and Heart Tower. Thank you to Kinston Assisted Living and most of all, Trinity Ridge and Carolina Caring.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Trinity Ridge, Carolina Caring, or Hiddenite Baptist Church.

