FOR SALE By Editor | September 23, 2020 | 0 ************ COPY PAPER: Letter, legal, ledger or cut to your specifications. White and color bond paper, index and cover weight, trespass notices, envelopes. The Taylorsville Times. Phone 632-2532. Posted in Classifieds, For Sale