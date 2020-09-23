HELP WANTED

************

NEED ONE PERSON for help with grading, septic systems, etc. Need 4 people to help set modulars & DW’s. JW CONSTRUCTION. Call 828-632-8420.

OVER-THE-ROAD TRUCK DRIVER WANTED – Class A CDL with 2 years experience & clean driving record. Starting pay $0.43 per mile. Submit resumes to [email protected] or call 980-202-9594 for more information.

NEEDED vinyl siding installers and cut man for vinyl siding, no brake experience required, ride provided from Taylorsville. Call 758-0694, leave message, I will return your call.

LOCAL OFFICE in Taylorsville looking for assistance on mailings on Microsoft Word. Call 828-850-3308.

HANDYMAN HELPER NEEDED – Driver’s license and transportation required. Drug-free atmosphere. Must be willing to work. Taylorsville area. Call Glenn for more information at 828-221-9095.