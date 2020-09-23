LEGAL NOTICES

************

NON-RESIDENT NOTICE

TO : ALEJO ALVARADO CHAVEZ

IN RE: ELIZABETH ALVARADO CHAVEZ VS ALEJO ALVARADO CHAVEZ, NO. 200751-2,

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE

In this cause, it appearing from the Complaint filed, which is sworn to, that the defendant Alejo Alvarado Chavez a non resident of the State of Tennessee, or whose whereabouts cannot be ascertained upon diligent search and inquiry, so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served upon Alejo Alvarado Chavez, it is ordered that said defendant Alejo Alvarado Chavez file an answer with the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court at Knoxville, Tennessee and with L. Clay White, an Attorney whose address is 900 South Gay Street, Suite 1704, Knoxville, TN 37902, within thirty (30) days of the last date of publication or ajudgment by default will be taken against you and the set for hearing Ex Parte as to you before Chancellor Clarence Pridemore, Jr., at the Knox County Chancery Court, Division 11, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, Tennessee 37902. This notice will be published in The Knoxville Journal Newspaper and The Taylorsville Times in Taylorsville, North Carolina, for four (4) consecutive weeks.

This 11th day of September, 2020.

Howard G. Hogan

Clerk and Master

oct14-20p

NOTICE

from the Town of Taylorsville:

Notification of Discharge of Untreated Wastewater

General Statute 143-215.1C requires that the owner or operator of any wastewater collection or treatment works to issue a press release when an untreated wastewater discharge of 1,000 gallons or more reaches surface waters. In accordance with this regulation, the following news release has been prepared and issued to media in the affected county(ies):

The Town of Taylorsville experienced a discharge of untreated wastewater:

Date: Thursday, September 17th, 2020.

Sewer System Overflow Event #: 5.

Location: Paul Payne Pump Station.

Creek, River or Tributary: Glade Creek.

River Basin: Catawba River Basin.

Estimated Gallons: 18,000 Gallons.

NCDEQ Notified On: 9-17-2020.

For further information, please contact City Manager David Odom at 828-632-2218.

NOTICE OF DISCHARGE OF UNTREATED SEWAGE

sept23-20c

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Juanita May Rutherford Dunn, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 23rd day of December, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 18th day of September, 2020.

TIMOTHY DALE DUNN

3297 Spring Hollow Dr.

Lenoir, NC 28645

oct14-20p

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Jeanette M. Rapacki, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 23rd day of December, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 28th day of August, 2020.

RICHARD ANTHONY RAPACKI

233 Browning Dr.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

oct14-20p

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Juanita Jane McDanel, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 23rd day of December, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 16th day of September, 2020.

RICHARD MCDANEL

5920 Wilgrove Mint Hill Rd.

Mint Hill, NC 28227

oct14-20p

CO-EXECUTORS’ NOTICE

Having qualified as Co-Executors of the estate of Gerald Lewis Gwaltney, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 16th day of December, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 4th day of September, 2020.

JANICE G. SHARPE

103 Curtis Ln.

Hiddenite, NC 28636

JANE ELIZABETH BRITTAIN

1010 Crane View Rd.

Salisbury, NC 28146

oct7-20p

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Richard Oliver White, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 16th day of December, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 10th day of September, 2020.

JEFFREY TODD WHITE

104 B Poe St.

P.O. Box 2433

Drexel, NC 28619

oct7-20p

NOTICE OF GENERAL ELECTION

ALEXANDER COUNTY, NORTH CAROLINA

A general election will be held on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 in Alexander County to vote in the following contests:

US President, US Senate, US House of Representatives District 5, NC Governor, NC Lieutenant Governor, NC Attorney General, NC Auditor, NC Commissioner of Agriculture, NC Commissioner of Insurance, NC Commissioner of Labor, NC Secretary of State, NC Superintendent of Public Instruction, NC Treasurer, NC Supreme Court Chief Justice Seat 1, NC Supreme Court Associate Justice: Seat 2 and Seat 4, NC Court of Appeals: Seat 4, Seat 5, Seat 6, Seat 7, and Seat 13, NC State Senate District 42, NC House of Representatives District 94, NC Superior Court Judge District 22A Seat 2, NC District Court Judge District 22 A: Seat2, Seat 3, Seat 4, Seat 5, and Seat 6, District Attorney District 32, Alexander County Board of Commissioners, Alexander County Board of Education: District 1, District 3, District 4, District 4 unexpired term, and Alexander County Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor.

Voters will not be required to show photo ID when they vote in the general election. In a December 3, 2019 order, a federal district court blocked North Carolina’s voter photo ID requirement from taking effect. The injunction will remain in place until further order of the court.

As always, North Carolina voters have three options for voting: mail-in absentee, in-person during the early voting period, and in-person on Election Day. Significant health safeguards will be in place for voters who cast their ballot in person.

Any North Carolina registered voter may request, receive, and vote a mail-in absentee ballot. No special circumstance or reason is needed to vote by mail in North Carolina. Registered voters may request a ballot though the online absentee ballot request portal at votebymail.ncbse.gov or download and fill out the North Carolina Absentee Ballot Request form. A near relative or legal guardian may request a ballot on behalf of the voter. A near relative is the voter’s: spouse, parent, grandparent, mother-in-law, brother, child, grandchild, father-in-law, sister, stepchild, stepparent, and son/daughter-in-law. The deadline to submit a request is 5pm Tuesday October 27. Any registered voter may request assistance from a multipartisan assistance team (MAT). A MAT is a group appointed by the county board of elections to assist voters in facilities with mail-in absentee voting. To schedule a MAT visit, contact the Board of Elections office.

The early voting period for the general election is October 15 through October 31. Early voting locations are: Alexander Senior Center, Bethlehem Community Fire/Rescue, and Hiddenite Volunteer Fire Department. All three locations are open weekdays 8am to 7:30pm. Weekend hours are Saturday Oct 17 and 24 8am to 7:30pm and Saturday October 31 8am to 3pm.

Election Day is November 3, 2020. Polls are open 6:30am to 7:30pm and voters should vote at their assigned precinct.

All persons who are registered to vote with the Alexander County Board of Elections may vote in this election. Persons who are not already registered to vote in the county must register by Friday, October 9 to be eligible to vote in this election. Voters who are not registered in the county by that deadline may register and vote during onestop early voting only and will be required to provide documentation of their identity and residence. Voters who wish to change party affiliation or who have changed name or address must do so by the registration deadline. Voters who fail to timely make a change in name or address in the county must update the information when presenting to vote and may be required to vote a provisional ballot.

Voters voting in person are entitled to assistance by an election official, or, if assistance is needed due to disability or illiteracy, by a qualified person of their choice. Voting sites are accessible to all voters. Curbside voting is available for voters who are not able to enter the voting place due to age or disability.

Persons with questions about registration, polling places, early voting, absentee ballots, a Multipartisan Assistance Team visit to a facility, or other election matters may call the Alexander County Board of Elections Office at 828-632-2990.

Ray Warren, Chairman

Alexander County Board of Elections

oct7-20c

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Ruth Head Moose, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 9th day of December, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 3rd day of September, 2020.

ALAN DALE MOOSE

353 Moose Dr.

Stony Point, NC 28678

sep30-20p

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Jeffrey Allan Little, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 9th day of December, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 28th day of August, 2020.

VICKIE LITTLE BURGESS

5433 NC Hwy. 90 East

Hiddenite, NC 28636

sep30-20p

CO-ADMINISTRATRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Co-Administratrix of the estate of Leah B. Mathis, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 9th day of December, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 1st day of September, 2020.

ASHLEE R. HEFNER

695 Sharp Top Rd.

Burnsville, NC 28714

DANIELLE N. MATHIS

4515 Sulphur Springs Rd.

Hiddenite, NC 28636

sep30-20p

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Geneva C. Burgess, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 2nd day of December, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 27th day of August, 2020.

Mark T. Davis

P.O. Box 1087

Taylorsville, NC 28681

sep23-20c

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of James Ray McRee, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 2nd day of December, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 26th day of August, 2020.

MARILYN R. McREE

1570 Basin St.

Conover, NC 28613

sep23-20p