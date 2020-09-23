Thelma Mae Bryant Clanton, 80, went home to be with her Lord on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at her home.

Mrs. Clanton’s body will Lie-in-State at Alexander Funeral Service on Friday, September 25, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m., and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until 2:45 p.m. Thelma’s service will follow at 3:00 p.m. in the Alexander Funeral Service Chapel. Rev. Chris Meade will officiate. Burial will be in the Taylorsville City Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be: Ricky Lackey, William Blankenship, Jerry Isenhour, Matthew Bruce, Dylan Wells, Josh Rice, and John Dean.

Thelma was the daughter of the late Henry Lafate and Lily Viola Carlton Bryant of Caldwell County. She was of the Baptist faith, enjoyed embroidering, cooking, baking for her family, and was an avid fan of WWE. During her working career, she was a spooler in the textile industry.

In addition to her parents, Thelma was preceded in death by her husband, William Donly Clanton; two brothers, Ralph and Perry Bryant; three sisters, Annie Simmon, Jane Brown, and Viola Keller; two grandchildren, Richard Lee Lackey and Ashley Nicole Lackey; great-grandchild, Jerimiah Rice; and nephew, Robert Lee Keller.

Those left to cherish the memories of Thelma include three daughters, Patricia Blankenship (William) of Granite Falls, Bobbie Lackey of Taylorsville, and Jackie Dean (John) of Taylorsville; her son, Rickey Lackey (Nancy) of Morganton; her sister, Perie Hoke of Stony Point; five grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren. Thelma also raised two granddaughters, Tammy Bruce (Matthew), and Ashley Wells of Taylorsville. Thelma also leaves behind a number of nieces and nephews, and special friends, Betty Pruitt, Helen, Curt Looper, Roger Childress, Josh Rice, and Dylan Wells of Taylorsville.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.