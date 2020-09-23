************

TIMBER WANTED – Pine or hardwood, 10 acres or more. Select or clear cut. Shaver Wood Products, Inc. Call 704-278-9291 or email: [email protected]

TIMBER WANTED — Now buying timber, large & small tracts, all timber considered, hardwood or pine. Also, will clean land & lots with timber or without. TEAGUE LOGGING & LUMBER, 828-612-4205.

NEED AN ESTIMATE for cinder block underpinning with two entrance doors on my 14x 60 mobile home. The vinyl underpinning will need removal. Call 704-682-8388.