Jay Hugh Hall, 76, of Harmony, passed away at Maple Leaf Health Care on Thursday, September 24, 2020.

Mr. Hall’s body will lie-in-state at Alexander Funeral Service on Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m., and Sunday from 9:00 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. A graveside service for Mr. Hall will be conducted on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Mountain View Baptist Church, Hwy. 16 N., at 3:00 p.m. Brother Donald Dingess will officiate.

Jay was born on May 8, 1944, in Surry County, to the late Robert Burton and Essie Marie Hall. Jay was a dairy farmer, considered an expert cattle breeder.

Those left to cherish the memories of Jay include his wife of 59 years, Doris Ann Staples Hall; five daughters, Janet Lackey, Tammy Dingess, Carolyn Lowe, Penny Inman, and Angel Davis; two brothers, Roger and Charles Hall; and four sisters, JoAnn Martin, Debbie Hunley, Shirley Neighbors, and Bobbie Deal.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Diabetes Association, PO Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023.

