Marvin Eugene “Gene” Gwaltney, 86, of Taylorsville, went home to be with his Lord on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at his home.

A graveside service for Mr. Gwaltney will be conducted on Saturday, September 26, 2020 in the Liledoun Baptist Church Cemetery at 12:00 p.m. Rev. Jason Payne and Rev. James Lockee will officiate.

Gene was the son of the late Jay Parks and Edith McClain Gwaltney in Alexander County. He was a member of Liledoun Baptist Church. He enjoyed playing golf and fishing. He served his church and community as a deacon and taught Sunday school. Gene served his country as a U.S. Marine.

In addition to his parents, Gene was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Laura Jean Wilson Gwaltney; five brothers, Harold, Rev. Gilmer, Robert “Bob,” Efird, Ronald and Howard Gwaltney; and a sister, Marjorie Christy.

Those left to cherish and share the memories of Gene include two sons, Terry and Kevin Gwaltney, and a daughter, Alicia Bumgarner. Mr. Gwaltney also leaves behind four grandchildren, Brandon Bumgarner (Tiffany), Brittany B. Abernathy (James), Caleb Gwaltney (Kasey), and Noelle Gwaltney; eight great-grandchildren, Noah, Jonah, Sampson and Asher Gwaltney, and Enoch, Sarah, Adah and Elizabeth Bumgarner; brother, Rev. Jerry Gwaltney; special friend, Joyce Lackey; with a number of nieces and nephews; and his dog and best friend, Cricket.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to be made to Hospice & Home Care of Alexander County, Inc. @ 50 Lucy Echerd Ln, Taylorsville, NC 28681; or to Liledoun Baptist Church @ 2628 Liledoun Rd, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

