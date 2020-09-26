CW Johnson, 83, of Taylorsville, went home to be with his Lord on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Carolina Rehab of Burke.

CW was born July 27, 1937, in Avery County, the son of the late Linzie Johnson and Margaret Benfield Johnson.

CW was the owner and operator of Apple City Herb and Health Food Store. He had previously worked as a mechanic, especially on Volkswagens. He was of the Christian faith and he loved his dogs, but he was always the happiest when he was talking about the herbs that he sold.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Nelli, and his second wife, Macie; brothers, Earl, Ray, Paul, Harold, Johnny, and Junior; and sister, Cleola Morgan.

Those family members left to cherish and honor his memory include his wife, Patricia Johnson; his daughters, Kathy Townsend and husband Roland, and Connie Danner and husband Ronnie; his sister, Helen Braswell and husband Charles; grandsons, Ira Moody, Timmy Townsend and wife Alisha, Ronnie Moody and wife Joanie, and John Dagampat and wife Kristie; granddaughters, Lisa Reynolds, Rhonda Bollinger, Catina Townsend, and Angie Conley and husband Chris; 18 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, and a very special life-long friend, Martha Barnette.

A graveside service will be held at 4 p.m., Monday, September 28, 2020 at Liledoun Baptist Church Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to: Palliative Care of Burke County.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

