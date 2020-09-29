Mary Sue “Boots” White, 93, of Taylorsville, passed away at her home on Monday, September 29, 2020 surrounded by her family.

A graveside service for Mrs. White will be conducted at Three Forks Baptist Church Cemetery on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Dr. Carson Mosley and Rev. Gary Jennings will officiate. Pallbearers will be the grandchildren.

“Boots” was born on January 24, 1927 to the late Charlie and Lucy Campbell of Alexander County.

“Boots” was a member of Three Forks Baptist Church and was part of the Hiddenite graduating class of 1944. She worked in furniture until 1973, when she got a nursing degree at CVCC, then worked at Alexander Hospital from 1975-retirement, loved to cook and have family over, and also loved traveling with her husband.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Thad, Belt and Swaber Campbell; and a sister, Emily Maus.

Those left to cherish her memories are her spouse of 75 years, George Lindburg White; sons, Terry White and Dale White (Dianne); a daughter-in-law, Sherry White; sister, Elizabeth Gilreath (Mark); grandchildren, Bryan White (Allida), Kevin White (Shelly), Laura White, Wes White, and John White; and great-grandchildren, Blake, Ayden, Owen, Aurora and Emerson White.

The family would like to thank Hospice of Alexander County for the loving care they gave to Boots. We will never forget each of you, especially Carol Mays for answering all of our calls and questions. Words cannot express our thanks to “Nanny’s Angels,” Ashley, Connie, Courtney, Tori, Jerri, Mandy, Debbie, Nichole, Jami, and Tracy.

The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Hospice & Home Care of Alexander County, Inc. @ 50 Lucy Echerd Ln, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.