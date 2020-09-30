Anna Mae Pennell Head, 86, of Taylorsville, passed away at her residence on Wednesday, September 30, 2020.

Mrs. Head’s body will Lie-in-State at Alexander Funeral Service on Friday, October 2, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. A graveside service for Anna will be conducted at Three Forks Baptist Church Cemetery on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Rev. Gary Jennings will be officiating.

Anna was born to Linsey and Willie Mooney Pennell on May 23, 1934 in Alexander County.

Anna was a member of Three Forks Baptist Church where she was a member of the WMU and sang in the choir. She also enjoyed singing with her family. Her hobbies included baking, cooking, working with her flowers, bird watching, and attending car shows with her husband, Kenneth. She was also a volunteer at the Christian Crisis Center.

In addition to her parents, Anna was preceded in death by her son, Barry Lee Pennell, and her brother, Ned Pennell.

Those left to cherish and share the memories of Anna include her husband of 25 years, Kenneth Eugene Head of the home; daughter-in-law, Tammy Pennell; a son, Wendell Pennell (Shelia); two step-daughters, Becky Rogers (Gregory), and Elizabeth Rogers, all of Taylorsville; four step-sons, Danny Head (Lois) of Mocksville, Dale Head (Beth) of Stony Point, David Head of Taylorsville, and Daryl Head (Judy) of Taylorsville; ten grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and a number of aunts, nieces, and nephews. Anna also leaves behind her special friends, Etheleen Pennell, Florence St. Clair, Diane Mecimore, Kay Hamby, and Vernell Sharpe.

The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Hospice & Home Care of Alexander County, Inc. @ 50 Lucy Echerd Ln, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

