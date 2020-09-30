October 01, 2020

YARD SALE

    FOUR FAMILY YARD SALE – Household items, women’s & children’s LuLaRoe clothing. Midway Park Lane off Hwy. 90 East. Friday p.m. and Saturday a.m.

    BIG NEIGHBORHOOD YARD SALE – 4062 Church Road, 5 families, Saturday, October 3, 7 a.m. – 1 p.m. Children’s clothes and household items, plus more.

    YARD SALE – Saturday, Oct. 3 at 304 Rocky Springs Road, 7:30 a.m. until. Sofa, 2 love seats, dining table, 3 TV cabinets, odd tables, a lot of household items and clothes.

    MULTI-FAMILY YARD SALE – Saturday, October 3, 7 a.m. – 1 p.m. at 476 Alspaugh Dam Road. Baby items and Christmas decorations as well as other items.

    MULTI-FAMILY YARD SALE – Friday, Oct. 2 and Saturday, Oct. 3, 8 a.m. until, located at 421 Lake Vista Lane off of Rink Dam Road, follow signs. Have household items, crafts, clothes, shoes, plants, riding lawn mower, wood splitter, garage items, and much more.

 

