Bonnie Lou Bonds Cook, 71, of Taylorsville, passed away Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Iredell Memorial Hospital.

She was born Thursday, June 9, 1949, in Raleigh County, West Virginia. She was the daughter of the late Woodrow Wilson Bonds and Icey Mae McMillen.

Bonnie is survived by her husband of 47 years, William Pierce Cook of the home; two sons, Iran Murdock and Phillip Cook, both of Taylorsville; and a daughter, Marquietta Garcia of Taylorsville.

There are no formal arrangements at this time.

