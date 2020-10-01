Jerry Wayne Privette, Sr., 71, of Taylorsville, passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at his home.

Jerry was born December 3, 1948, in Rock Hill, South Carolina, the son of the late Clegg Jackson Privette, Sr. and Mary Josephine Smith Taylor.

He was a US Army veteran who served during the Vietnam Era. He worked in the textile industry and was of the Baptist faith. He loved to fish and play golf. Jerry enjoyed his time with friends and family, he never met a stranger.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Clegg Jackson Privette, Jr. and Kenneth Eugene Privette.

Those left to cherish and honor his memory include the love of his life, Elizabeth Keever Privette; daughter, Tina Privette Hilton and husband James of Taylorsville; sons, Jerry Wayne Privette, Jr. and wife Kim of the Wittenburg Community, Chadwick Jackson Privette of Gastonia, and Steven Dixon and wife Amy of Florida; grandchildren, Kasey and Jordan Privette, Daniel Turner, Kendra Hilton Featherstone, and Jayden, Riley, Sky, Steven Jr. and Liana Dixon; great-grandchildren, Ava and Jaxon Turner, and Emma and Kayden Featherstone; sister, Juanita Ward; and special uncle, Marvin Smith.

No formal services are planned at this time.

