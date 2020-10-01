Stolen construction equipment located, one unit remains missing

Construction equipment stolen in South Carolina was located in Alexander County yesterday, Sept. 30.

Alexander County Sheriff Chris Bowman stated that on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at approximately 12:41 PM, officers with the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call on Emerald Lane in the Hiddenite Community of Alexander County in reference to information received on a stolen skid-steer from a dealership in South Carolina.

Upon arrival, officers found a skid-steer that was reported stolen from a dealership in York County, SC on September 27, 2020. While at the location, officers also located two stolen utility trailers from York County, SC, along with a John Deere mini-excavator that was stolen from a dealership in Horry County, SC, on September 13, 2020. During the course of the investigation, officers found a heavy utility trailer located at the Emerald Mine that was reported stolen from the same dealership in Horry County, SC, on September 13, 2020. The total value of the recovered property is approximately $163,000. Alexander County Sheriff’s Office, along with Horry County and York County agencies are continuing to investigate the thefts.

One piece of the stolen equipment is still missing. If you have any information on a stolen Caterpillar TL642D Telehandler, similar to the photo below, please contact Alexander County Crimestoppers at (828) 632-8555 or Alexander County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 632-1111.