Todd Jason Hilderbran, 57, of Maiden, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Sherrills Ford Hospice House.

He was born Thursday, February 21, 1963 in Iredell County. He served in the United States Navy.

Todd was preceded in death by his fathers, L.J. “Frosty” Hollar and Walter Carl Hilderbran, and his mother, Blonnie Mae Schronce Duckworth.

Todd is survived by his wife of 27 years, Debra Horn Hilderbran of the home; a son, Jason Tyler Hilderbran of the home; and three daughters, Brooke Graham, Kassey Marshall, and Brittany Schmidt, all of Minnesota.

A memorial service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Chapman Funeral Home. Rev. Carroll Williams will officiate. There will be no formal visitation.

