Lorene Austin Richey, 79, of Taylorsville, passed away at her residence on Sunday, October 4, 2020.

Lorene was the daughter of the late Challie and Rachel Johnson Austin of Alexander County.

A graveside service for Mrs. Richey will be conducted at Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Rev. Mark Morris and Rev. Nathaniel Austin will officiate.

Lorene was the owner and operator of Bethlehem Saddle Shop and was an active member of Antioch Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish the memories of Lorene include her husband of 61 years, Arthur Claude Richey of the home; two daughters, Roxanne Franklin and Dianne Green; and a brother, Terl Austin.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the caregivers at Carolina Caring and request that donations be made to Carolina Caring Catawba Valley Hospice House @ 3975 Robinson Rd Suite A, Newton, NC 28658.

