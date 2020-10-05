Bebber named Alexander County Schools Beginning Teacher of the Year

Taylorsville Elementary Educator recognized

Miss Courtney Bebber has been named the 2019-2020 Alexander County Schools Beginning Teacher of the Year. She will serve during the 2020-2021 school year.

“I am honored to be selected as the beginning teacher of the year for Alexander County Schools. I am thankful for all of those who inspired me to never give up throughout my education and athletic journeys. Now, I feel it is my turn to encourage children to believe in themselves, make a difference in their lives, and inspire them to never give up. I believe with hard work and teacher support every student can conquer any obstacle they face inside and outside the classroom,” stated Miss Bebber.

Miss Bebber has a bachelor’s degree in K-12 Health and Physical Education from Appalachian State University. She is a proud graduate and former standout athlete of Alexander Central High School. Miss Bebber played JV/Varsity Volleyball, Track and Field, Basketball, and Indoor Track. She continues to impact the athletic program by serving as the Women’s Tennis coach and assistant Track coach.

“Miss Bebber hit the ground running as a first-year teacher at Taylorsville. She works daily to build relationships with all staff, students, and parents,” stated Taylorsville principal Janel Lingle in her nomination of Miss Bebber. She continued to say that there is no question that Miss Bebber is called to the teaching profession and Taylorsville Elementary.

As the beginning teacher of the year, Miss Bebber will represent the district at state and regional meetings.

Miss Bebber is the daughter of Mr. Christy and Caroline Bebber of Taylorsville. When she is not teaching or coaching, she enjoys spending time with her family and friends, exercising, and watching sports.