Sarah Jane Lackey, 56, of Taylorsville, passed away on October 6, 2020 at Brian Center in Hickory.

A graveside service for Sarah will be conducted at Shining Light Baptist Church Cemetery on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Rev. Michael Cothern will officiate.

Sarah was born the daughter of the late Charles Wayne and Vivian Ellen Bumgarner Lackey in Alexander County. She was a member of Shining Light Baptist Church, enjoyed working puzzles, listening to country music, and watching her favorite TV shows, Judge Judy and Walker Texas Ranger.

In addition to her parents, Ms. Lackey was preceded in death by an infant sister and numerous aunts and uncles.

Those left to cherish the memories of Sarah include two aunts, Janie Sprinkle (Donald), and Donna Rhyne (Chris); an uncle, Cainie Bumgarner (Pat); along with numerous cousins and special friends.

The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, please make donations to Shining Light Baptist Church @ 926 Black Oak Ridge Road, Taylorsville, NC 28681; American Diabetes Association, PO Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023; American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852; American Heart Association @ 7272 Greeneville Avenue, Dallas, TX 75231.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

