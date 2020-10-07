AUTOMOTIVE

************

Hillside Motors, Inc.

Down Payments starting at just $500. Celebrating Over 30 Years! We are the bank! Over 100 cars and trucks to choose from. Call or visit us online at HillsideMotorsInc.com, or 828-327-3713. Credit issues? Bad Credit – No Credit? NO PROBLEM!

2003 GMC 2500 HD 4WD, extended cab, long bed, grey, 103k miles, Allison transmission, 8100 engine, $12,000. Used to pull camper, good condition. Call 828-851-6919.