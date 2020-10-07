HELP WANTED

************

NEED ONE PERSON for help with grading, septic systems, etc. Need 4 people to help set modulars & DW’s. JW CONSTRUCTION. Call 828-632-8420.

************

OVER-THE-ROAD TRUCK DRIVER WANTED – Class A CDL with 2 years experience & clean driving record. Starting pay $0.43 per mile. Submit resumes to [email protected] or call 980-202-9594 for more information.

************

NEEDED vinyl siding installers and cut man for vinyl siding, no brake experience required, ride provided from Taylorsville. Call 758-0694, leave message, I will return your call.

************

LOCAL OFFICE in Taylorsville looking for assistance on mailings on Microsoft Word. Call 828-850-3308.

************

SET-UP & PAVING CREWS – Looking for a Self-motivated individuals. Labor Intense. Must have valid NC driver’s license. Punctual & prepared for work daily. Health/Dental Ins. Full time. Serious Inquires Only! Contact 828-441-1009 or email [email protected]

************

WELL ESTABLISHED TRUCKING COMPANY located in Hickory, NC now hiring local, regional, and OTR drivers. We are also accepting owner operators and we offer a lease purchase plan with no money down. 800-490-1235 ext. 444.

************

RETIRED COUPLE NEEDS part-time housekeeper. Call 828-598-0017.