LEGAL NOTICES

NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION OF SETZER FAMILY PARTNERSHIP, LLC

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that SETZER FAMILY PARTNERSHIP, LLC, a North Carolina limited liability company, was dissolved on September 30, 2020. All creditors of and claimants against the company are required to present their respective claims and demands immediately to the company so that it can proceed to collect its assets, convey and dispose of its properties, pay, satisfy, and discharge its liabilities and obligations, and do all other acts required to liquidate its business and affairs. With respect to all claims, please take notice of the following:

1. Claims must be in writing and include the name of the claimant, the amount of the claim, and a short summary of the basis for the claim.

2. Claims should be mailed to the company at 125 Hyders Lane, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

3. A claim against the company will be barred unless a proceeding to enforce the claim is commenced within five years after the publication date of this notice.

This the 1st day of October, 2020.

SETZER FAMILY PARTNERSHIP, LLC

By: Susan Michelle Setzer Hollar, Manager

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Doris Rector Watts, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 7th day of January, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 30th day of September, 2020.

FRANKLIN GLENN WATTS

1435 Millersville Road

Taylorsville, NC 28681

CO-EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as the Co-Executors of the estate of BEAUFORD WAYNE LOWMAN, Deceased, late, of Alexander County, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate to present certified statements thereof to the undersigned on or before January 7, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate are requested to make prompt settlement.

This the 7th day of October, 2020.

William Bryan White, Co-Executor

Robert Jason White, Co-Executor

of the Estate of Beauford Wayne Lowman

c/o VANDERBLOEMEN & WHITE, P.A.

P.O. Drawer 1320

Lenoir, NC 28645

Public Notice

Statement of ownership, management, and circulation required by Section 3685, Title 39, United States Code U.S. Postal Service. Information for The Taylorsville Times, published weekly at Taylorsville, NC for the year ending September 30, 2020, State of North Carolina, County of Alexander.

The name and address of the publisher is Walter Lee Sharpe, P.O. Box 279, Taylorsville, NC 28681. The editor is Walter Lee Sharpe, P.O. Box 279, Taylorsville, NC 28681. Managing editor is Micah Henry, P.O. Box 279, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

The known bondholders, mortgage and other security holders owning or holding one percent or more of the total amount of bonds, mortgage or other securities is none.

The average number of copies of each issue of this publication sold or distributed through the mail or otherwise to paid subscribers during the preceding 12 months was 4,380.

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

NORTH CAROLINA

ALEXANDER COUNTY

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION

BEFORE THE CLERK

20 SP 26

IN THE MATTER OF THE FORECLOSURE OF THE DEED OF TRUST OF BETH R. ROGERS, Mortgagor, to LANCE A. SELLERS, Trustee; WESLEY L. DEATON, Substitute Trustee, BOOK 625, PAGE 331, Peoples Bank, Mortgagee. Dated December 17, 2004, recorded in Book 476, at Page 1637 Securing the original amount of $81,000.00.

Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust executed by Beth R. Rogers, described above, in the Alexander County Public Registry; default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness thereby secured and the said Deed of Trust being by the terms thereof subject to foreclosure; and the holder of the indebtedness thereby secured having demanded a foreclosure thereof for the purpose of satisfying said indebtedness; and under and by virtue of an order entered in the within entitled and numbered action by the Clerk of Superior Court of Alexander County, North Carolina on the 14th day of August, 2020, the undersigned Trustee will offer for sale at public auction to the highest bidder for cash at the Courthouse door in Taylorsville, North Carolina at 12:00 p.m. on Friday the 9th day of October, 2020, the land conveyed in said Deed of Trust, the same lying and being in Alexander County, North Carolina, and being more particularly described as follows:

BEGINNING at a point near the center of State Road No. 1425, said point of beginning being a common corner with the Rocky Springs Community Projects, Inc. tract as described in deed recorded in Deed Book 88, page 213, Alexander County Registry, and running thence from said beginning point with two lines of said Rocky Springs tract as follows: North 35° 20’ 15” East 200 feet to a point and North 20° 43’ 6” West 272.75 feet to a point; thence North 10 ° 29’ 2a” East 570.48 feet to a White Oak tree; thence South 70° 55’ 17” East 1294.11 feet to a point; thence South 67° 10’ 49” East 351.44 feet to a point; thence South 5° 42’ 56” West 325.88 feet to a point; thence North 84° 34’ 46” West 333.10 feet to a point; thence South 3° 54’ 20” West 47.53 feet to a point; thence North 87 ° 54’ 40” West 169.86 feet to a point; thence 87° 19’ 20” West 225.46 feet to a point; thence South 76° 43’ 50” West 560.51 feet to an iron pin; thence South 29° 43’ 50” West 223.95 feet to an iron pin in the margin of State Road No. 1419; thence with the margin of said roadway, South 87° 13’ 37” West 100.64 feet to a point in the intersection of State Road No. 1425 and State Road No. 1419; thence with State Road No. 1425, North 33° 5’ West 275.94 feet to the point and place of BEGINNING, containing 25.44 acres, more or less, according to that certain survey dated June 18, 1979, and prepared by Donald S. Miller.

THIS PROPERTY HAS THE ADDRESS OF: 4699 Rocky Face Church Rd, Hiddenite, NC 28636-6404.

This sale is made subject to any excise or transfer taxes, all outstanding and unpaid Alexander County and any city or town ad valorem property taxes as well as any and all other prior liens, defects and encumbrances involving said property, as well as a Clerk’s fee of $.45 per $100 on the purchase price.

Notice is further hereby given that the successful bidder will be required to make a cash deposit not to exceed the greater of five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid or seven hundred fifty dollars ($750.00).

Notice is further hereby given that the sale will be conducted pursuant to and subject to all of the provisions of Chapter 45, as amended, of the General Statutes of North Carolina.

Notice is given that an order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to N.C.G.S. §45-21.29 in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession by the Clerk of Superior Court of the County in which the property is sold.

Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may, after receiving the notice of sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days, but no more than 90 days, after the sale date contained in the notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the notice of termination. Upon the termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

This the 14th day of August, 2020.

Wesley L. Deaton, Substitute Trustee

P.O. Box 2459

Denver, North Carolina 28037

(704) 489-2491

SUMMONS

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

DISTRICT COURT DIVISION

COUNTY OF ONSLOW FILE NO: 19-JT-23

IN THE MATTER OF: WILLOW ANN FAITH COOK

DOB: 01/22/2019

ONSLOW COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL SERVICES, Petitioner.

TO: Hannah Lea Johnson, respondent mother, of the above named female child, Willow Ann Faith Cook, born on or about January 22, 2019, in Onslow County, in the State of North Carolina, Respondent.

Take notice that a petition seeking the termination of your parental rights and obligations to the above referenced minor child has been filed against you. Parents may attend the termination hearing.

You are required to file written answer to the petition with the Juvenile Clerk of Court for Onslow County, North Carolina, within 40 days after service of the summons and a copy of the petition, which due date is the date of first publication of this notice; and upon your failure to file Answer within the time prescribed, all of your parental rights with respect to said child, if any, may be terminated.

You are entitled to be represented by counsel. If you are still represented by counsel in an abuse, neglect, or dependency proceeding, that counsel shall continue to represent you. If you are indigent and not already represented by counsel, you are entitled to appointed counsel. If provisional counsel has been appointed, then the appointment of provisional counsel shall be reviewed by the court at the first hearing after service.

The date, time and place of any pre-trial hearing pursuant to G.S. 7B-1108.1 and the hearing on the petition will be mailed by the petitioner upon filing of your answer or 40 days from the date of service if no answer is filed.

Morgan Swinson

Attorney for Petitioner

ONSLOW COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL SERVICES

P.O. Box 1379

Jacksonville, NC 28541-1379

Telephone: (910) 219-1937

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

NORTH CAROLINA

ALEXANDER COUNTY

Special Proceedings No. 20 SP 32

Substitute Trustee: Philip A. Glass

Date of Sale: October 9, 2020

Time of Sale: 10:00 a.m.

Place of Sale: Alexander County Courthouse

Description of Property: See Attached Description.

BEING ALL OF A 6.068 acre tract as the same is shown in plat recorded in Plat Book 16 at Page 31 of the Alexander County Registry, to which reference is hereby made for greater certainty of description by metes and bounds.

FOR BACK TITLE see Deed recorded in Book 500 at Page 2470 of the Alexander County Registry, this being a portion of the property therein conveyed.

Record Owners: Benson James McCoy and Lauren Jeanette McCoy.

Address of Property: 740 Jud Smith Road, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Deed of Trust: Book: 611 Page: 302. Dated: September 12, 2018. Grantors: Benson James McCoy and Lauren Jeanette McCoy. Original Beneficiary: State Employees’ Credit Union.

CONDITIONS OF SALE: Should the property be purchased by a third party, that person must pay the tax of Forty-five Cents (45¢) per One Hundred Dollars ($100.00) required by N.C.G.S. §7A-308(a)(1).

This sale is made subject to all unpaid taxes and superior liens or encumbrances of record and assessments, if any, against the said property, and any recorded leases. This sale is also subject to any applicable county land transfer tax, and the successful third party bidder shall be required to make payment for any such county land transfer tax.

A cash deposit of 5% of the purchase price will be required at the time of the sale. Any successful bidder shall be required to tender the full balance of the purchase price so bid in cash or certified check at the time the Substitute Trustee tenders to him a deed for the property or attempts to tender such deed, and should said successful bidder fail to pay the full balance purchase price so bid at that time, he shall remain liable on his bid as provided for in North Carolina General Statutes Section 45-21.30 (d) and (e). This sale will be held open ten (10) days for upset bids as required by law.

Residential real property with less than 15 rental units, including single-family residential real property: an order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to G.S. 45-21.29 in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession by the clerk of superior court of the county in which the property is sold. Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may, after receiving notice of sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days, but not more than 90 days, after the sale date contained in the notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the notice of termination. Upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

Dated: 9/11/20

Philip A. Glass, Substitute Trustee

Nodell, Glass & Haskell, L.L.P.

Posted on 9/11/20

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Janet Louise Hill, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 30th day of December, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 28th day of August, 2020.

NICHOLE LEE BREWSTER

77 Friendship Ridge Dr.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Anne M. Bowles, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 30th day of December, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 23rd day of September, 2020.

Wanda Bowles Craver

1501 Yadkin Valley Rd.

Yadkinville, NC 27055

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Clarence Brown Church, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 30th day of December, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 23rd day of September, 2020.

CLARENCE WESLEY CHURCH

64 Leeward Point Loop

Taylorsville, NC 28681

NOTICE OF SERVICE BY PROCESS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

DISTRICT COURT DIVISION

FILE NO. 20 CvD 228

NORTH CAROLINA

ALEXANDER COUNTY

Alexander County, A Body Politic and Corporate vs. James L. Gant, Unknown Spouse of James L. Gant, Melody Gant Ingram, Unknown Spouse of Melody Gant Ingram, Brenda Gant Waters, Unknown Spouse of Brenda Gant Waters, John Gant, Unknown Spouse of John Gant, Judy Baker Hix, Unknown Spouse of Judy Baker Hix, Robert L. Baker, Jr., Unknown Spouse of Robert L. Baker, Jr., Martha Goble Dagenhart, Unknown Spouse of Martha Goble Dagenhart, Judy Goble Olshinski, Unknown Spouse of Judy Goble Olshinski, Brenda Goble Fox, Unknown Spouse of Brenda Goble Fox, Ann Goble Moore, a/k/a Moore, Anna Goble, Unknown Spouse of Ann Goble Moore, JoAnn Sigmon Watters, Unknown Spouse of JoAnn Sigmon Watters, Ora Jane Bowman Walston, Unknown Spouse of Ora Jane Bowman Walston, Margaret Diane Bowman Smith, Unknown Spouse of Margaret Diane Bowman Smith, Unknown Heirs at Law of Stephen W. Sigmon

TO: James L. Gant, Unknown Spouse of James L. Gant, Melody Gant Ingram, Unknown Spouse of Melody Gant Ingram, Brenda Gant Waters, Unknown Spouse of Brenda Gant Waters, John Gant, Unknown Spouse of John Gant, Judy Baker Hix, Unknown Spouse of Judy Baker Hix, Robert L. Baker, Jr., Unknown Spouse of Robert L. Baker, Jr., Martha Goble Dagenhart, Unknown Spouse of Martha Goble Dagenhart, Judy Goble Olshinski, Unknown Spouse of Judy Goble Olshinski, Brenda Goble Fox, Unknown Spouse of Brenda Goble Fox, Ann Goble Moore, a/k/a Moore, Anna Goble, Unknown Spouse of Ann Goble Moore, JoAnn Sigmon Watters, Unknown Spouse of JoAnn Sigmon Watters, Ora Jane Bowman Walston, Unknown Spouse of Ora Jane Bowman Walston, Margaret Diane Bowman Smith, Unknown Spouse of Margaret Diane Bowman Smith, Unknown Heirs at Law of Stephen W. Sigmon

Take notice that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above-entitled action. The nature of the relief being sought is as follows:

Foreclosure sale to satisfy unpaid property taxes owing to Alexander County on your interest in the property described as follows:

BEGINNING at an iron stake in the edge of State Highway #1415, Henry P. Goble’s Southwest corner; thence with the Goble line North 06° 30’ East 330 feet to an iron stake in Ruben Barnes line; thence with the Barnes line North 85° 45’ West 110 feet to an iron stake in the Barnes line, J. C. Goble’s Northeast corner; thence with the Goble line South 06° 30’ West 330 feet to an iron stake at the edge of the road; thence with the edge of the road South 85° 45’ East 110 feet to the BEGINNING. See the deed recorded in Book 161, Page 135.

Subject to easements, restrictions and rights of way of record, and matters of survey.

Also being identified as Parcel ID# 0008291, Alexander County Tax Office. Address: Jay Burke Road

Plaintiff seeks to extinguish any and all claims and interests that you may have in the property, to have a commissioner appointed to sell the Property and to deliver to the purchaser a deed to said real estate in fee simple, free and clear of all encumbrances, and that the interests and equities of redemption of the Defendants in the property be forever barred and foreclosed.

You are required to make defense to such pleading not later than November 10, 2020 and upon your failure to do so the party seeking service against you will apply to the court for the relief sought.

This day of September 24, 2020.

Hunter Frederick

Attorney for Plaintiff

600-A Centrepark Drive

Asheville, North Carolina 28805

(828) 252-8010

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON

CONDITIONAL USE PERMIT #20-1

ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC

The public will hereby take notice that on Monday, October 12th, 2020 in room 103 of the CVCC Alexander Center the Alexander County Commissioners will hold a public hearing for the purpose of considering Conditional Use Permit Application #20-1.

Conditional Use Application #20-1 is for 1 parcel of land (approximately .42 acres total) owned by Roland & Sandra Harrington (Specifically Tax PIN# 3870870918). The applicant is requesting a permit to operate a rural business (lawn mower sales).

The Alexander County Commissioners may choose to either approve, deny or continue the hearing to gather more evidence if necessary.

A copy of the proposed plan is on file with the Alexander County Planning Department at 151 W. Main Ave. Suite 7, Taylorsville. All interested parties are encouraged to attend and public comments are welcomed.

Seth Harris, Zoning Administrator

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON CONDITIONAL USE PERMIT #20-2

ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC

The public will hereby take notice that on Monday, October 12th, 2020 in room 103 of the CVCC Alexander Center the Alexander County Commissioners will hold a public hearing for the purpose of considering Conditional Use Permit Application #20-2.

Conditional Use Application #20-2 is for 1 parcel of land (approximately 254.7 acres total) owned by Gray Area Land, LLC (Specifically Tax PIN# 3766397494). The applicant is requesting a permit to operate a skeet shooting field.

The Alexander County Commissioners may choose to either approve, deny or continue the hearing to gather more evidence if necessary.

A copy of the proposed plan is on file with the Alexander County Planning Department at 151 W. Main Ave. Suite 7, Taylorsville. All interested parties are encouraged to attend and public comments are welcomed.

Seth Harris, Zoning Administrator

NON-RESIDENT NOTICE

TO: ALEJO ALVARADO CHAVEZ

IN RE: ELIZABETH ALVARADO CHAVEZ VS ALEJO ALVARADO CHAVEZ, NO. 200751-2,

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE

In this cause, it appearing from the Complaint filed, which is sworn to, that the defendant Alejo Alvarado Chavez a non resident of the State of Tennessee, or whose whereabouts cannot be ascertained upon diligent search and inquiry, so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served upon Alejo Alvarado Chavez, it is ordered that said defendant Alejo Alvarado Chavez file an answer with the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court at Knoxville, Tennessee and with L. Clay White, an Attorney whose address is 900 South Gay Street, Suite 1704, Knoxville, TN 37902, within thirty (30) days of the last date of publication or ajudgment by default will be taken against you and the set for hearing Ex Parte as to you before Chancellor Clarence Pridemore, Jr., at the Knox County Chancery Court, Division 11, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, Tennessee 37902. This notice will be published in The Knoxville Journal Newspaper and The Taylorsville Times in Taylorsville, North Carolina, for four (4) consecutive weeks.

This 11th day of September, 2020.

Howard G. Hogan

Clerk and Master

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Juanita May Rutherford Dunn, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 23rd day of December, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 18th day of September, 2020.

TIMOTHY DALE DUNN

3297 Spring Hollow Dr.

Lenoir, NC 28645

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Jeanette M. Rapacki, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 23rd day of December, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 28th day of August, 2020.

RICHARD ANTHONY RAPACKI

233 Browning Dr.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Juanita Jane McDanel, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 23rd day of December, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 16th day of September, 2020.

RICHARD MCDANEL

5920 Wilgrove Mint Hill Rd.

Mint Hill, NC 28227

CO-EXECUTORS’ NOTICE

Having qualified as Co-Executors of the estate of Gerald Lewis Gwaltney, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 16th day of December, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 4th day of September, 2020.

JANICE G. SHARPE

103 Curtis Ln.

Hiddenite, NC 28636

JANE ELIZABETH BRITTAIN

1010 Crane View Rd.

Salisbury, NC 28146

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Richard Oliver White, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 16th day of December, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 10th day of September, 2020.

JEFFREY TODD WHITE

104 B Poe St.

P.O. Box 2433

Drexel, NC 28619

NOTICE OF GENERAL ELECTION

ALEXANDER COUNTY, NORTH CAROLINA

A general election will be held on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 in Alexander County to vote in the following contests:

US President, US Senate, US House of Representatives District 5, NC Governor, NC Lieutenant Governor, NC Attorney General, NC Auditor, NC Commissioner of Agriculture, NC Commissioner of Insurance, NC Commissioner of Labor, NC Secretary of State, NC Superintendent of Public Instruction, NC Treasurer, NC Supreme Court Chief Justice Seat 1, NC Supreme Court Associate Justice: Seat 2 and Seat 4, NC Court of Appeals: Seat 4, Seat 5, Seat 6, Seat 7, and Seat 13, NC State Senate District 42, NC House of Representatives District 94, NC Superior Court Judge District 22A Seat 2, NC District Court Judge District 22 A: Seat2, Seat 3, Seat 4, Seat 5, and Seat 6, District Attorney District 32, Alexander County Board of Commissioners, Alexander County Board of Education: District 1, District 3, District 4, District 4 unexpired term, and Alexander County Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor.

Voters will not be required to show photo ID when they vote in the general election. In a December 3, 2019 order, a federal district court blocked North Carolina’s voter photo ID requirement from taking effect. The injunction will remain in place until further order of the court.

As always, North Carolina voters have three options for voting: mail-in absentee, in-person during the early voting period, and in-person on Election Day. Significant health safeguards will be in place for voters who cast their ballot in person.

Any North Carolina registered voter may request, receive, and vote a mail-in absentee ballot. No special circumstance or reason is needed to vote by mail in North Carolina. Registered voters may request a ballot though the online absentee ballot request portal at votebymail.ncbse.gov or download and fill out the North Carolina Absentee Ballot Request form. A near relative or legal guardian may request a ballot on behalf of the voter. A near relative is the voter’s: spouse, parent, grandparent, mother-in-law, brother, child, grandchild, father-in-law, sister, stepchild, stepparent, and son/daughter-in-law. The deadline to submit a request is 5pm Tuesday October 27. Any registered voter may request assistance from a multipartisan assistance team (MAT). A MAT is a group appointed by the county board of elections to assist voters in facilities with mail-in absentee voting. To schedule a MAT visit, contact the Board of Elections office.

The early voting period for the general election is October 15 through October 31. Early voting locations are: Alexander Senior Center, Bethlehem Community Fire/Rescue, and Hiddenite Volunteer Fire Department. All three locations are open weekdays 8am to 7:30pm. Weekend hours are Saturday Oct 17 and 24 8am to 7:30pm and Saturday October 31 8am to 3pm.

Election Day is November 3, 2020. Polls are open 6:30am to 7:30pm and voters should vote at their assigned precinct.

All persons who are registered to vote with the Alexander County Board of Elections may vote in this election. Persons who are not already registered to vote in the county must register by Friday, October 9 to be eligible to vote in this election. Voters who are not registered in the county by that deadline may register and vote during onestop early voting only and will be required to provide documentation of their identity and residence. Voters who wish to change party affiliation or who have changed name or address must do so by the registration deadline. Voters who fail to timely make a change in name or address in the county must update the information when presenting to vote and may be required to vote a provisional ballot.

Voters voting in person are entitled to assistance by an election official, or, if assistance is needed due to disability or illiteracy, by a qualified person of their choice. Voting sites are accessible to all voters. Curbside voting is available for voters who are not able to enter the voting place due to age or disability.

Persons with questions about registration, polling places, early voting, absentee ballots, a Multipartisan Assistance Team visit to a facility, or other election matters may call the Alexander County Board of Elections Office at 828-632-2990.

Ray Warren, Chairman

Alexander County Board of Elections

