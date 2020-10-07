Voter registration deadline is Friday, Oct. 9

Five o’clock p.m. this Friday is the regular voter registration deadline for the 2020 General Election, according to Patrick Wike, Alexander County Elections Director.

There are 2 primary ways to register to vote or update an existing voter registration in North Carolina: Fill out a North Carolina Voter Registration application. The application can be downloaded from ncsbe.gov. Voters can also come by the Board of Elections office to complete a voter registration application.

You can also submit a voter registration online via N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles Services by visiting payments.ncdot.gov.

Individuals who miss the regular voter registration deadline may still register and vote at any one stop early voting site during the early voting period October 15-31.

Qualifications for Registering to vote:

• Be a U.S. Citizen

• Live in the county where you are registering, and have resided there for at least 30 days prior to the date of the election

• Be at least 18 years old, or will be by the date of the general election

• Not be serving a sentence for a felony conviction, including probation, parole, or post-release supervision.

Note: By order of the court, you may now register and vote if you are serving an extended term of probation, post-release supervision, or parole, you have outstanding fines, fees, or restitution, and you do not know of another reason that your probation, post-release supervision, or parole was extended.

Some 1,935 absentee ballot requests of the 24,484 registered voters in Alexander County have been received in the 2020 General Election, said Wike.

For more information about registering to vote or updating registration visit ncsbe.gov/registering or call the Board of Elections at 828-632-2990.