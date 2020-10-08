Gary Lynn Hoke, 49, of Taylorsville, passed away peacefully at Gordon Hospice in Statesville on Thursday evening, October 8, 2020.

Gary Lynn Hoke will lie-in-state at Alexander Funeral Service on Saturday, October 10, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. A beach memorial service for Gary Lynn Hoke will be held at a later date.

Gary was of the Baptist faith. During his working career, he worked doing spring-up at Mitchell Gold for 16 years. As a hobby, Gary enjoyed woodworking, and going to flea markets and yard sales. Gary was a Harley-Davidson enthusiast and an avid fisherman.

Gary was born on August 23, 1971, in Alexander County, to Perlie Mae Bryant Hoke and the late Harry Lee Hoke.

Those left to cherish the memories of Gary include his mother, Perlie Mae Hoke of Hudson; fiancée, Sarah Easton of Taylorsville; two sons, Steven Hoke (Heather) of Stony Point, and Jacob Hoke of Jacksonville, Florida; an expected grandchild; two sisters, Phyllis Ann “Floonie” Hoke of Hudson, and Nancy Hoke of Hudson; and two nephews, Jeffery Martin (Jane) of Georgia, and Chad Martin (Shannon) of Newton.

