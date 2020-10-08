Johnnie D. Sherrill, 81, of Taylorsville, passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Iredell Memorial Hospital.

Johnnie was born October 6, 1939, in Iredell County, the daughter of the late Clyde Dellinger and Ora Beaver Dellinger.

She had worked as a nursing assistant for Davis Hospital for 56 years and was a life long member of Elk Shoals ARP. She loved to bake, cook, and shop at Belk. She enjoyed canning and freezing vegetables from her large garden. Johnnie also enjoyed talking on the phone to her friends and family and reading The Taylorsville Times.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas “Tom” Sherrill, Sr.; and sisters, Betty and Jettie.

Those left to cherish and honor her memory include daughter, Robin Shook and husband Tim of Taylorsville; son, Thomas Sherrill, Jr. of Taylorsville; sister, Linda Dishmon of Statesville; brothers, Lewis, Bill and Monte Dellinger, all of Statesville; grandchildren, Wesley Shook, Ryan Shook, and Katy Sherrill; great-grandchild, Kylar Austin; furry friend, Ellie, her baby; and a number of nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m., Monday, October 12, 2020 at New Salem Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Rev. Earl Linderman will officiate. No public visitation will be held, but the body will lie-in-state from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m., Monday, October 12, 2020 at Adams Funeral Home Chapel for the public to view the body and sign the register book. The family will meet at 2277 Boston Road, Taylorsville.

Memorials may be made to: Iredell County Hospice, 2347 Simonton Road, Statesville, NC 28625.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the Sherrill Family.