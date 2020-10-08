Kenneth Thompson Patterson, 94, of Taylorsville, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family, on Wednesday evening, October 7, 2020.

Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at 2:00 p.m., at First Baptist Church in Taylorsville, with Rev. Dan Redding and Rev. Gary W. Jennings officiating. The body will lie in state at Alexander Funeral Service on Friday, October 9, from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m., and on Saturday, from 9:00 a.m. until noon.

Mr. Patterson was born on December 3, 1925, in Alexander County, to the late Arthur Quintis and Vanona Crouch Patterson. Kenneth was Director of the Alexander County Agriculture Extension Service until his retirement, having served for 30 years.

A veteran of WW II, serving in the United States Navy, he was an active member of First Baptist Church, Taylorsville, where he had served in numerous capacities, among which he was a Sunday school teacher and served as deacon. He was a model of a Man of God, both in the community and his family.

The annual family Beach Trip was the highlight of the summer. He was a master gardener and accomplished handyman. He loved to play golf with a group of close friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Alma Goble, Juanita Smith, and Francis Bunton; along with four brothers, James, Quentin, Willard and Fredrick Patterson.

He is survived by his wife, Joyce Patterson of the home; as well as two daughters, Joy Gardner (Hughey) of Hiddenite, and Cindy Rowe of Apex; and a son survives, Gary Patterson (Jennifer) of Taylorsville.There are eight grandchildren, Emily Hill (Jeremy) of Taylorsville, Joshua Gardner (Ashley) of Statesville, Sam Gardner of Hiddenite, Ben Gardner of Hiddenite, Alex Rowe of Apex, Courtney Rowe of Apex, Spencer Patterson, of Cary, and Carter Patterson of Chapel Hill. Two great-grandchildren survive, Wade and Freddie Hill, both of Taylorsville. Mr. Patterson has a twin brother who survives, Kermit Patterson of Stony Point, and several nieces and nephews survive.

The family wishes to thank Anna Pennell, Diane Livingston, Cathy Lackey, along with Hospice of Alexander County, and Kelsey Anderson with Hospice for their special care.

Memorials may be sent to Hospice of Alexander County, 50 Lucy Echerd Ln, Taylorsville, NC 28681; or First Baptist Church, PO Box 305, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Services have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

