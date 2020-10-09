Betty Bodenhamer Jackson, 87, of Hudson, passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020 at her home.

Born on September 24, 1933, in Watauga County, Betty was a daughter of the late Clyde Odes and Ruth G. Bodenhamer. Betty was self-employed as a hairdresser for over 45 years. She enjoyed gardening and working in her flower beds. She also enjoyed sewing and knitting.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, James Lynn Roe Jackson, and a sister, Ruby B. Greene.

Survivors include her children, Annette J. Long and Jeffrey Jackson (wife Elizabeth); her grandchildren, Susan Long and Billy Long; a niece; two nephews; and other relatives.

A graveside celebration of Betty’s life will be held on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at 1:00 p.m., at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens, 1545 Orchard Drive, Lenoir, NC with Pastor Jason Hines.

Due to Covid-19, the family requests the practice of social distancing and the use of a face mask.

The family would like to give appreciation to the Hudson Fire Department, Hudson Police Department, Caldwell Hospice, and a special friend, Trel Lowe, for the care shown to Mrs. Jackson.

The family requests, in lieu of flowers, that you do something kind for someone.

Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralservice.com.

Evans Funeral Service and Crematory of Lenoir is serving the Jackson Family.