James Weaver, Jr., 72, of Taylorsville, passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at his home.

James was born on June 21, 1948, in Vance County, the son of the late James Henry Weaver, Sr. and Mary Jeanette Montgomery Weaver.

He had worked for Clayton-Marcus and later retired from Jetton Furniture. He was a member of Shinning Light Baptist Church, where he played the bass guitar and sang in the choir. He enjoyed singing with his son at church. He also enjoyed going to the nursing home and singing. He loved to go to Hickory Speedway on Saturday night to the races.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Sherry Lynn Deal.

Those left to cherish and honor his memory include his wife, Rhonda Lynn Weaver of the home; sons, Shannon James Weaver and wife Veronica, and Ronald James (RJ) Weaver and wife Keturah; step-son, Lance Lunsford and wife Debbie; step-daughter, Felicia Renee and Juston; grandchildren, Shana Lee Weaver, Alyssa Lynn Weaver, Abbie Hines, and Andrew Taylor; six step-grandchildren, including Alex Lozoya and wife Anna, and Daniel Lozoya; great-grandchild, Ava Grace; sisters, Dottie Weaver Huff and husband William of Youngsville, and Rebecca Weaver Mash and husband Steven; brother, William S. (Butch) Weaver, Sr. of Vance County; mother-in-law, Jane Bridges; brother-in-law, Greg Bridges; special friends, Jimmy Mortez and Wayne Holland; and a number of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

No public services will be held but the body will lie-in-state from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Adams Funeral Home Chapel for the public to view and sign the book.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

