Thomas “Tommy” Alvin Dyson, 69, of Taylorsville, passed away peacefully at his residence on Sunday, October 11, 2020.

A graveside service for Mr. Dyson will be conducted at Liledoun Baptist Church Cemetery on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. Rev. Jason Payne and Rev. James Bumgarner will officiate.

Tommy was born on August 2, 1951, in Alexander County, to the late Graydon Henry and Peggy Jane Teague Dyson. He was a member of Liledoun Baptist Church.

Tommy leaves to cherish his memories his wife of 50 years, Cynthia “Denise” Rogers Dyson; a son, Barry Lee Dyson; and a sister, Kathy Dyson Chapman.

Memorials may be sent to Carolina Caring Catawba Valley Hospice House @ 3975 Robinson Rd Suite A, Newton, NC 28658; or Liledoun Baptist Church @ 2628 Liledoun Rd, Taylorsville, NC 28681; and to Gideon’s International, PO Box 517, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Services have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service