October 12, 2020

Thomas “Tommy” Alvin Dyson

| | 0

Thomas “Tommy” Alvin Dyson, 69, of Taylorsville, passed away peacefully at his residence on Sunday, October 11, 2020.

A graveside service for Mr. Dyson will be conducted at Liledoun Baptist Church Cemetery on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. Rev. Jason Payne and Rev. James Bumgarner will officiate.

Tommy was born on August 2, 1951, in Alexander County, to the late Graydon Henry and Peggy Jane Teague Dyson. He was a member of Liledoun Baptist Church.

Tommy leaves to cherish his memories his wife of 50 years, Cynthia “Denise” Rogers Dyson; a son, Barry Lee Dyson; and a sister, Kathy Dyson Chapman.

Memorials may be sent to Carolina Caring Catawba Valley Hospice House @ 3975 Robinson Rd Suite A, Newton, NC 28658; or Liledoun Baptist Church @ 2628 Liledoun Rd, Taylorsville, NC 28681; and to Gideon’s International, PO Box 517, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Services have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service and condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.

Posted in Obituaries

Leave a Comment