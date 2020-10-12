Mary Phyllis Reynolds, 79, of Charlotte, passed away on Monday, October 12, 2020 at Gordon Hospice House.

Phyllis was born December 6, 1940 in Cabarrus County, the daughter of the late Artie Ellis Reynolds and Mary Stevenson Reynolds.

She was the director of daycare for the YWCA in Charlotte. She was of the Methodist faith and was a lover of nature and the outdoors, particularly birds. She especially loved children.

Those left to cherish and honor her memory include her sister, Kay Allen and husband George of Mooresville; niece, Kimberly Larkin and husband John; nephew, Rev. Craig Allen and wife Rev. Annalee Allen; two great-nieces, Claire Elizabeth Allen and Joy Makayla Allen; and a number of cousins and friends.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Pisgah United Methodist Church. Rev. Craig Allen will officiate.

Memorials may be made to: Gordon Hospice House, 2341 Simonton Road, Statesville, NC 28625.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

