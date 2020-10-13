| logout
Thomas A. Philmon
Thomas A. Philmon, 87, of Hiddenite, passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at his home.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete.
Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the family of Thomas A. Philmon.
