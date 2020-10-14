Cynthia “Cyndee” Dolores Propst Brown entered Heaven at the age of 59 on October 14, 2020.

Cyndee was born on July 9, 1961 to James Dale Sr. and Dolores Huffman Propst of Bethlehem. Cyndee was an elderly caregiver and artist.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 37 years, Rex Alton Brown; her son, Christopher Lee Brown; her daughter and son-in-law, Angel Nicole and Marvin Lee Lindle II; her mother, Dolores Propst; her three siblings and their spouses, Tammy and Scott Shook, James “Jimmy” Jr. and Sandy Propst, and Kristy Propst.

It was Cyndee’s wish to not have a traditional funeral service. The Brown and Propst families intend to hold memorial services where those who loved Cyndee can celebrate her life at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Cynthia Brown’s Grandchildren Educational Fund @ PO Box 40, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

