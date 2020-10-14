LEGAL NOTICES

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Doris Rector Watts, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 7th day of January, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 30th day of September, 2020.

FRANKLIN GLENN WATTS

1435 Millersville Road

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

oct28-20c

************

CO-EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as the Co-Executors of the estate of BEAUFORD WAYNE LOWMAN, Deceased, late, of Alexander County, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate to present certified statements thereof to the undersigned on or before January 7, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate are requested to make prompt settlement.

This the 7th day of October, 2020.

William Bryan White, Co-Executor

Robert Jason White, Co-Executor

of the Estate of Beauford Wayne Lowman

c/o VANDERBLOEMEN & WHITE, P.A.

P.O. Drawer 1320

Lenoir, NC 28645

executor

oct28-20c

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Richard Oliver White, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 7th day of January, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 10th day of September, 2020.

JEFFREY TODD WHITE

104 B Poe St.

P.O. Box 2433

Drexel, NC 28619

executor

oct28-20p

************

SUMMONS

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

DISTRICT COURT DIVISION

COUNTY OF ONSLOW FILE NO: 19-JT-23

IN THE MATTER OF: WILLOW ANN FAITH COOK

DOB: 01/22/2019

ONSLOW COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL SERVICES, Petitioner.

TO: Hannah Lea Johnson, respondent mother, of the above named female child, Willow Ann Faith Cook, born on or about January 22, 2019, in Onslow County, in the State of North Carolina, Respondent.

Take notice that a petition seeking the termination of your parental rights and obligations to the above referenced minor child has been filed against you. Parents may attend the termination hearing.

You are required to file written answer to the petition with the Juvenile Clerk of Court for Onslow County, North Carolina, within 40 days after service of the summons and a copy of the petition, which due date is the date of first publication of this notice; and upon your failure to file Answer within the time prescribed, all of your parental rights with respect to said child, if any, may be terminated.

You are entitled to be represented by counsel. If you are still represented by counsel in an abuse, neglect, or dependency proceeding, that counsel shall continue to represent you. If you are indigent and not already represented by counsel, you are entitled to appointed counsel. If provisional counsel has been appointed, then the appointment of provisional counsel shall be reviewed by the court at the first hearing after service.

The date, time and place of any pre-trial hearing pursuant to G.S. 7B-1108.1 and the hearing on the petition will be mailed by the petitioner upon filing of your answer or 40 days from the date of service if no answer is filed.

Morgan Swinson

Attorney for Petitioner

ONSLOW COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL SERVICES

P.O. Box 1379

Jacksonville, NC 28541-1379

Telephone: (910) 219-1937

notice

oct14-20c

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Janet Louise Hill, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 30th day of December, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 28th day of August, 2020.

NICHOLE LEE BREWSTER

77 Friendship Ridge Dr.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

oct21-20p

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Anne M. Bowles, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 30th day of December, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 23rd day of September, 2020.

Wanda Bowles Craver

1501 Yadkin Valley Rd.

Yadkinville, NC 27055

executor

oct21-20p

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Clarence Brown Church, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 30th day of December, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 23rd day of September, 2020.

CLARENCE WESLEY CHURCH

64 Leeward Point Loop

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

oct21-20p

************

NOTICE OF SERVICE BY PROCESS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

DISTRICT COURT DIVISION

FILE NO. 20 CvD 228

NORTH CAROLINA

ALEXANDER COUNTY

Alexander County, A Body Politic and Corporate vs. James L. Gant, Unknown Spouse of James L. Gant, Melody Gant Ingram, Unknown Spouse of Melody Gant Ingram, Brenda Gant Waters, Unknown Spouse of Brenda Gant Waters, John Gant, Unknown Spouse of John Gant, Judy Baker Hix, Unknown Spouse of Judy Baker Hix, Robert L. Baker, Jr., Unknown Spouse of Robert L. Baker, Jr., Martha Goble Dagenhart, Unknown Spouse of Martha Goble Dagenhart, Judy Goble Olshinski, Unknown Spouse of Judy Goble Olshinski, Brenda Goble Fox, Unknown Spouse of Brenda Goble Fox, Ann Goble Moore, a/k/a Moore, Anna Goble, Unknown Spouse of Ann Goble Moore, JoAnn Sigmon Watters, Unknown Spouse of JoAnn Sigmon Watters, Ora Jane Bowman Walston, Unknown Spouse of Ora Jane Bowman Walston, Margaret Diane Bowman Smith, Unknown Spouse of Margaret Diane Bowman Smith, Unknown Heirs at Law of Stephen W. Sigmon

TO: James L. Gant, Unknown Spouse of James L. Gant, Melody Gant Ingram, Unknown Spouse of Melody Gant Ingram, Brenda Gant Waters, Unknown Spouse of Brenda Gant Waters, John Gant, Unknown Spouse of John Gant, Judy Baker Hix, Unknown Spouse of Judy Baker Hix, Robert L. Baker, Jr., Unknown Spouse of Robert L. Baker, Jr., Martha Goble Dagenhart, Unknown Spouse of Martha Goble Dagenhart, Judy Goble Olshinski, Unknown Spouse of Judy Goble Olshinski, Brenda Goble Fox, Unknown Spouse of Brenda Goble Fox, Ann Goble Moore, a/k/a Moore, Anna Goble, Unknown Spouse of Ann Goble Moore, JoAnn Sigmon Watters, Unknown Spouse of JoAnn Sigmon Watters, Ora Jane Bowman Walston, Unknown Spouse of Ora Jane Bowman Walston, Margaret Diane Bowman Smith, Unknown Spouse of Margaret Diane Bowman Smith, Unknown Heirs at Law of Stephen W. Sigmon

Take notice that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above-entitled action. The nature of the relief being sought is as follows:

Foreclosure sale to satisfy unpaid property taxes owing to Alexander County on your interest in the property described as follows:

BEGINNING at an iron stake in the edge of State Highway #1415, Henry P. Goble’s Southwest corner; thence with the Goble line North 06° 30’ East 330 feet to an iron stake in Ruben Barnes line; thence with the Barnes line North 85° 45’ West 110 feet to an iron stake in the Barnes line, J. C. Goble’s Northeast corner; thence with the Goble line South 06° 30’ West 330 feet to an iron stake at the edge of the road; thence with the edge of the road South 85° 45’ East 110 feet to the BEGINNING. See the deed recorded in Book 161, Page 135.

Subject to easements, restrictions and rights of way of record, and matters of survey.

Also being identified as Parcel ID# 0008291, Alexander County Tax Office. Address: Jay Burke Road

Plaintiff seeks to extinguish any and all claims and interests that you may have in the property, to have a commissioner appointed to sell the Property and to deliver to the purchaser a deed to said real estate in fee simple, free and clear of all encumbrances, and that the interests and equities of redemption of the Defendants in the property be forever barred and foreclosed.

You are required to make defense to such pleading not later than November 10, 2020 and upon your failure to do so the party seeking service against you will apply to the court for the relief sought.

This day of September 24, 2020.

Hunter Frederick

Attorney for Plaintiff

600-A Centrepark Drive

Asheville, North Carolina 28805

(828) 252-8010

notice

oct14-20c

************

NON-RESIDENT NOTICE

TO: ALEJO ALVARADO CHAVEZ

IN RE: ELIZABETH ALVARADO CHAVEZ VS ALEJO ALVARADO CHAVEZ, NO. 200751-2,

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE

In this cause, it appearing from the Complaint filed, which is sworn to, that the defendant Alejo Alvarado Chavez a non resident of the State of Tennessee, or whose whereabouts cannot be ascertained upon diligent search and inquiry, so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served upon Alejo Alvarado Chavez, it is ordered that said defendant Alejo Alvarado Chavez file an answer with the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court at Knoxville, Tennessee and with L. Clay White, an Attorney whose address is 900 South Gay Street, Suite 1704, Knoxville, TN 37902, within thirty (30) days of the last date of publication or ajudgment by default will be taken against you and the set for hearing Ex Parte as to you before Chancellor Clarence Pridemore, Jr., at the Knox County Chancery Court, Division 11, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, Tennessee 37902. This notice will be published in The Knoxville Journal Newspaper and The Taylorsville Times in Taylorsville, North Carolina, for four (4) consecutive weeks.

This 11th day of September, 2020.

Howard G. Hogan

Clerk and Master

notice

oct14-20p

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Juanita May Rutherford Dunn, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 23rd day of December, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 18th day of September, 2020.

TIMOTHY DALE DUNN

3297 Spring Hollow Dr.

Lenoir, NC 28645

administrator

oct14-20p

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Jeanette M. Rapacki, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 23rd day of December, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 28th day of August, 2020.

RICHARD ANTHONY RAPACKI

233 Browning Dr.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

oct14-20p

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Juanita Jane McDanel, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 23rd day of December, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 16th day of September, 2020.

RICHARD MCDANEL

5920 Wilgrove Mint Hill Rd.

Mint Hill, NC 28227

executor

oct14-20p