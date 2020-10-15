Alice “Trudy” Stafford Millsaps, 84, of Taylorsville, passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Valley Nursing Center.

Trudy was born on August 10, 1936, the daughter of the late Avery Jay Stafford and Luda Pope Stafford.

She was employed at Lewittes Furniture for many years and, in later life, as a CNA. She was a faithful member of Millersville Baptist Church. She loved to go shopping, especially for clothes, and always enjoyed going to the beach.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert “Hall” Millsaps; a son, James David Millsaps; brothers, AJ, Paul, Frank, John and Henry Stafford; and sisters, Ruth Kerley, Beth Carver, Murial Stafford, and Linda McAlpin.

Those left to cherish and honor her memory include her sons, Robert Hall Millsaps, Jr. (Janet), Michael Millsaps (Ginger), and Steve Millsaps (Anita), all of Taylorsville; her sister, Nell Fulbright of Hickory; grandchildren, Jamie Starnes (Casey), Matthew Millsaps (Samantha), Jason Millsaps, Angela Hull, Tony Jones (Erin), Mike Jones (Sandra), and Eric Jones; great-grandchildren, Hayden Rector, Calem Moreno, Selena Hull, Molly Starnes, Ashley, Alex, Aaron and Elle Jones, and Whitney Sloan; great-great-grandchildren, Brooke and Lincoln Jones; and many nieces and nephews.

A private service will be held.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

