Carlton Norris Reavis, 78, of Statesville, passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Gordon Hospice House.

He was born Monday, March 23, 1942, in Iredell County, to the late William Norris Reavis and Mary Louella Troutman Reavis. He also served in the United States Army.

Carlton leaves to cherish his memory a son, Robbie Reavis of Canton; and a daughter, Kelly Bruce of Statesville.

A Graveside Service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Providence United Methodist Church. Pastor David Bradley will officiate. The family will receive friends following the service at the home, 699 Church Lake Rd, Statesville, NC 28625.

