Due to unforeseen issues, the Alexander County License Plate Agency is temporarily closed, according to a County news release.

Here is a list of the surrounding license plate agencies which can provide assistance during the temporary closure:

• Statesville, 704-873-3185

• Caldwell, 828-726-2504

• Conover, 828-464-6878

• Wilkesboro, 336-838-4725

For online renewals go to: https://payments.ncdot.gov.