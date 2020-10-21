HPC begins effort to identify homes/buildings for designation as historic landmarks

Efforts to safeguard the unique heritage of Alexander County by preserving properties that embody the elements of its cultural, social, economic, political, and architectural history are underway.

This is a priority of the five member volunteer Alexander County Historic Preservation Committee (HPC) which was formed in March 2019 by the county commissioners.

Connie Kincaid, HPC Staff Liaison, noted there are multiple benefits for a property owner to have their home or building listed as a local landmark or your neighborhood designated as a local historic district. Owning property with distinguishing historic significance is an honor and documents its place in the recorded history of the county.

The landmark designation offers the owner the benefit of a property tax deferral of 50% of assessed tax value as long as the property’s important historic features are maintained: that it is “significant” and it retains “integrity.”

A comprehensive application process for local historic landmark designation based, on established criterion, is the basis upon which the HPC reviews properties, then makes a report which is reviewed by the State Historic Preservation Office before submission to the county commissioners.

Ultimately, the decision to landmark a property rests in the hands of the Alexander County Board of Commissioners following a public hearing.

The HPC invites interested property owners to pursue a Local Landmark designation. Application forms may be obtained from the Alexander County HPC liaison by calling 828-352-7757.