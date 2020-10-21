HELP WANTED

************

NEED ONE PERSON for help with grading, septic systems, etc. Need 4 people to help set modulars & DW’s. JW CONSTRUCTION. Call 828-632-8420.

LOCAL OFFICE in Taylorsville looking for assistance on mailings on Microsoft Word. Call 828-850-3308.

SET-UP & PAVING CREWS – Looking for a Self-motivated individuals. Labor Intense. Must have valid NC driver’s license. Punctual & prepared for work daily. Health/Dental Ins. Full time. Serious Inquires Only! Contact 828-441-1009 or email [email protected]

WELL ESTABLISHED TRUCKING COMPANY located in Hickory, NC now hiring local, regional, and OTR drivers. We are also accepting owner operators and we offer a lease purchase plan with no money down. 800-490-1235 ext. 444.

RETIRED COUPLE NEEDS part-time housekeeper. Call 828-598-0017.

TAYLORSVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT is accepting applications for a part-time police officer position. Applicants must have completed BLET or be able to complete BLET in a reasonable time frame. Applicants must be able to work 12-hour, day or night shifts during the week and weekends. Apply in person at the Taylorsville Police Dept., phone 828-632-2218. The Town of Taylorsville is an equal opportunity employer and prohibits discrimination based on race, sex, color, creed, national origin, age or handicap unless a bonafide occupational qualification exists.

OWNER/OPERATOR looking for CDL driver – SE/NE, 2 years experience, home on weekends. Call 704-380-5302.

ADVANTAGE NONWOVENS has several full-time positions available: -General Labor positions, -Warehouse/Delivery Driver (MUST HAVE CLEAN DRIVING RECORD) -General Machinery & maintenance knowledge is a PLUS. -Training will be provided. Call (828) 635-6323.