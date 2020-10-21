Holly Dianne Bettner, 41, of Taylorsville, formally of Florida, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, October 21, 2020.

She was born Thursday, March 29, 1979, in Pinellas, Florida, to David Bruce Stone and Claudia Dianne Nelson Hutchinson.

In addition to her parents, Holly is survived by her husband, Dwight Bettner.

There will be no formal arrangements at this time.

In honor of Holly, the family requests that each person consider giving their life to the Lord.

