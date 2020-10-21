LEGAL NOTICES

************

RESOLUTION TO ADOPT TIME FOR COUNTING OF ABSENTEE BALLOTS

NOVEMBER 3, 2020

PRIMARY ELECTION

On September 29, 2020 the Alexander County Board of Elections met at its office at 370 1st Avenue SW, Taylorsville, NC and adopted the following resolution:

WHERAS, North Carolina General Statute 163-234 (2) authorizes a county board of elections to establish a place and time between the hours of 2:00pm and 5:00pm on election day for counting of absentee ballots; and,

WHERAS, such resolution also may provide for an additional meeting following the day of the election and prior to the day of canvass to count absentee ballots received pursuant to North Carolina General Statute 163A-234 (2);

WHERAS, the times for these meetings will be at 2:00pm on Tuesday, November 3rd and 2:00pm on Thursday, November 12th for the purpose of counting absentee ballots;

WHERAS, the location of these meetings shall be at the office of the Alexander County Board of Elections, 370 1st Avenue SW, Taylorsville NC;

WHERAS, the board shall not announce the results of the count before 7:30pm on Election Day, November 3, 2020;

WHERAS, these meetings are open to all who may want to attend;

WHERAS, the adoption of this Resolution is in compliance with North Carolina General Statutes 163-234 (2) and (11) and will be published in a newspaper of general circulation in the county within the statutory time frame.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED that the Alexander County Board of Elections hereby approves the time for counting of absentee ballots as set forth above.

This is the 29th day of September 2020.

Ray Warren, Chairman

notice

oct28-20c

************

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

THIS ACTION BROUGHT PURSUANT TO THE POWER AND AUTHORITY contained within that certain Deed of Trust executed and delivered by Billy Warren and Bonnie J. Warren dated July 26, 2013 and recorded on July 30, 2013 in Book 567 at Page 1082 in the Office of Register of Deeds of Alexander County, North Carolina. As a result of a default in the obligations contained within the Promissory Note and Deed of Trust and the failure to carry out and perform the stipulation and agreements contained therein, the holder of the indebtedness secured by said Deed of Trust made demand to have the default cured, which was not met. Therefore, the undersigned Substitute Trustee will place for sale that parcel of land, including improvements thereon, situated, lying and being in the City of Taylorsville, County of Alexander, State of North Carolina, and being more particularly described in the heretofore referenced Deed of trust. Said sale will be a public auction to the highest bidder for cash, at the usual place of sale at the Alexander County Courthouse, Taylorsville, North Carolina, on October 30, 2020 at 10:00 AM Address of Property: 6335 Millersville Road, Taylorsville, NC 28681 Tax Parcel ID: 0010198 Present Record Owners: Bonnie J. Warren

The terms of the sale are that the real property hereinbefore described will be sold for cash to the highest bidder. A deposit of five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid or Seven Hundred Fifty Dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, is required and must be tendered in the form of certified funds at the time of the sale. The successful bidder will be required to pay revenue stamps on the Trustee’s Deed, any Land Transfer Tax, and costs for recording the Trustee’s Deed. The real property hereinabove described is being offered for sale “AS IS, WHERE IS” and will be sold subject to all superior liens, unpaid taxes, special assessments and other encumbrances. Other conditions will be announced at the sale. The sale will be held open for ten (10) days for upset bids, as by law required. The sale will not confirm until there have been ten (10) consecutive days with no upset bids having been filed. If for any reason the Trustee is unable to convey title to this property, or if the sale is set aside, the sole remedy of the purchaser is the return of the bid deposit. Furthermore, if the validity of the sale is challenged by any party, the Trustee in its sole discretion, if it believes the challenge to have merit, may declare the sale to be void and return the bid deposit. In either event, the purchaser will have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee, the Mortgagee’s attorney, or the Trustee.

Additional notice required for Residential Real Property with Less Than Fifteen (15) Rental Units: An order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to G.S. 45-21.29 in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession by the clerk of superior court of the county in which the property is sold. Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may, after receiving the notice of sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least ten (10 days, but no more than 90 day, after the sale date contained in the notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the notice of termination. Upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

Witness: Assistant/Deputy Clerk of Superior Court

Albertelli Law Partners North Carolina, P.A.,

Substitute Trustee By: Albertelli Law Partners North Carolina, P.A.

David W. Neill, Esq.

NC State Bar No. 23396

205 Regency Executive Park Drive, Suite 100,

Charlotte, NC 28217

T: 704-970-0391

20-SP-18/20-003527 A-4727055

10/21/2020, 10/28/2020

notice

oct28-20c

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Eddie Dean Pennell, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 21st day of January, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 15th day of October, 2020.

BONNIE EVERIDGE

163 Mike Abbey Ln.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

nov11-20p

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Carolyn Preslar Haas, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 21st day of January, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 15th day of October, 2020.

CHRISTOPHER KELLY HAAS

7037 Merrymount Ct.

Concord, NC 28025

executor

nov11-20p

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of John Stanley Stacks, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 21st day of January, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 14th day of October, 2020.

KEITH MILLER

P.O. Box 635

Fallston, NC 28042

executor

nov11-20p

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Hazel Willis Kiziah (Hazel W. Kiziah), deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 21st day of January, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 8th day of October, 2020.

MARSHA ELAINE LYNN

475 River Shoals Ridge Dr.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

nov11-20p

************

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON REZONING CASE #20-4

ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC

The public will hereby take notice that on Thursday, November 5th, 2020 at 7pm in the Main Conference Room of the Alexander County Services Center (151 West Main Ave.) the Alexander County/Taylorsville Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing for the purpose of considering a Rezoning Case #20-4.

Rezoning Application #20-4 for 3 parcels of land (approximately 2.3 acres total) owned by Stephen Tyler Brown (Specifically Tax PIN# 3716515582, 3716517562, 3716518582). The applicant is requesting a rezoning of the property from RA-20 (Residential-Agricultural) to H-C (Highway Commercial).

The Alexander County/Taylorsville Planning and Zoning Commission will make a recommendation to the Alexander County Commissioners to either approve or deny this request.

A copy of the proposed plan is on file with the Alexander County Planning Department at 151 West Main Ave., Taylorsville. All interested parties are encouraged to attend and public comments are welcomed.

Seth Harris, Zoning Administrator

notice

oct28-20c

************

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON REZONING CASE #20-5

ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC

The public will hereby take notice that on Thursday, November 5th, 2020, at 7pm in the Main Conference Room of the Alexander County Services Center (151 West Main Ave.) the Alexander County/Taylorsville Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing for the purpose of considering a Rezoning Case #20-5.

Rezoning Application #20-5 for 2 parcels of land (approximately .482 acres total) owned by Essie Isom (Specifically Tax PIN# 3756272953, 3756273847). The applicant, Jennifer Combs, is requesting a rezoning of the property from RA-20 (Residential-Agricultural) to H-C (Highway Commercial).

The Alexander County/Taylorsville Planning and Zoning Commission will make a recommendation to the Alexander County Commissioners to either approve or deny this request.

A copy of the proposed plan is on file with the Alexander County Planning Department at 151 West Main Ave., Taylorsville. All interested parties are encouraged to attend and public comments are welcomed.

Seth Harris, Zoning Administrator

notice

oct28-20c

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Gregory David Plumley, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 14th day of January, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 2nd day of October, 2020.

AUDIE E. PLUMLEY

461 Briarwood Street

Lowell, IN 46356

Liz M. Johnson, Attorney

239 E. Broad Street

Statesville NC 28677

704.873.7233

administrator

nov4-20c

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of C W Johnson, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 14th day of January, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 12th day of October, 2020.

CONNIE DANNER

339 Hwy. 16 S.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

nov4-20c

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Marvin Eugene Gwaltney, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 14th day of January, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 8th day of October, 2020.

ALICIA GWALTNEY BUMGARNER

95 Rachels Ln.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

nov4-20c

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Doris Rector Watts, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 7th day of January, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 30th day of September, 2020.

FRANKLIN GLENN WATTS

1435 Millersville Road

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

oct28-20c

************

CO-EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as the Co-Executors of the estate of BEAUFORD WAYNE LOWMAN, Deceased, late, of Alexander County, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate to present certified statements thereof to the undersigned on or before January 7, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate are requested to make prompt settlement.

This the 7th day of October, 2020.

William Bryan White, Co-Executor

Robert Jason White, Co-Executor

of the Estate of Beauford Wayne Lowman

c/o VANDERBLOEMEN & WHITE, P.A.

P.O. Drawer 1320

Lenoir, NC 28645

executor

oct28-20c

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Richard Oliver White, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 7th day of January, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 10th day of September, 2020.

JEFFREY TODD WHITE

104 B Poe St.

P.O. Box 2433

Drexel, NC 28619

executor

oct28-20p

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Janet Louise Hill, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 30th day of December, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 28th day of August, 2020.

NICHOLE LEE BREWSTER

77 Friendship Ridge Dr.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

oct21-20p

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Anne M. Bowles, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 30th day of December, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 23rd day of September, 2020.

Wanda Bowles Craver

1501 Yadkin Valley Rd.

Yadkinville, NC 27055

executor

oct21-20p

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Clarence Brown Church, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 30th day of December, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 23rd day of September, 2020.

CLARENCE WESLEY CHURCH

64 Leeward Point Loop

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

oct21-20p