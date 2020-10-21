Reggie R. “Doc” Sherrill, 77, died following a brief illness on October 21, 2020.

He was born October 21, 1943, in Concord Township, Iredell County, to the late Tivis and Zora Pierce Sherrill.

He was married in 1973 to Carolyn Hall Sherrill. He was a former Scotts High School, Class of 1963 member, and was a life-long member and former deacon of New Amity ARP Church, Scotts. He retired as a farmer, FCX, Inc. and Deal-Rite Feeds, Inc. employee. He had a love of family, friends, horses, and the Western way of life.

Survivors, in addition to his wife, are his daughter, Lee Ann Sherrill; his beloved dog, Mackey; aunt, Lois M. Beaver; brother, Jack Morrison; sisters, Carlene M. Morrison and Peggy M. Gabriel; in-laws, Dennis and Sandra H. Bollinger, and Tommy and Mary Hall; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by sisters, Hazel M. Gilleland and Sylvia M. Roberts; sister-in-law, Bernice Morrison; and bothers-in-law, Harold Gilleland, Jack Roberts, W. Jack Morrison, and Lou Gabriel; and in-laws, Tom and Joan Hall.

Due to Covid-19 and for the protection of all, the family asks that those in attendance wear masks and observe social distancing. Graveside funeral service will be conducted at 3:00 p.m., Sunday, October 25, 2020 at New Amity ARP Church with Rev. Dr. Earl Linderman and Rev. Brian Eades officiating. New Amity ARP Church is located at 150 Logan-New Amity Road, Statesville. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to New Amity ARP Church, Cemetery Fund, PO Box 127, Scotts, NC 28699; or to a charity of one’s choice.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.troutmanfuneralhome.com.