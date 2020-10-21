Suspect arrested in July rape of elderly woman in Hiddenite

A man, who was being sought in connection with the rape of an elderly woman this summer, has been apprehended.

On Friday, October 16, 2020, at approximately 12:30 p.m., Alexander County Sheriff’s Office received information of a possible location for Julius Santez Williams, B/M, age 35, who was wanted for Felony First Degree Rape, Felony First Degree Burglary, Felony First Degree Kidnapping, and Felony Assault Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury. These charges stemmed from a home invasion incident where an elderly female was sexually assaulted on July 19, 2020, at a residence located in the Hiddenite Community of Alexander County.

Information was received that Williams was in the Newton area of Catawba County. Alexander County 911 Communications notified Newton Police Department and Catawba County Sheriff’s Office to the possible location of Williams. Officers from the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office responded to Newton, NC, where they met with officers from Newton Police Department and Catawba County Sheriff’s Office at an apartment complex located on South Cline Avenue in Newton, NC.

Officers spoke with a female subject who stated that Williams had fled on foot from her vehicle on South Cline Avenue near the apartment complex. A search of the area was conducted by officers from Alexander County Sheriff’s Office, Newton Police Department, and Catawba County Sheriff’s Office.

A short time later, information came in from a witness who saw Williams was near JC Park and the Greenway in Newton, NC. Officers located Williams near JC Park, where a footchase ensued. Williams was taken into custody on Alexander County charges by Catawba County Sheriff’s Office on Radio Station Road near Highway 10 in Newton, NC.

Williams was transported to Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, where he was interviewed by Alexander and Catawba County Detectives. Following the interview, Williams was transported to the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office. He is being held under a $1,225,000 secured bond with a first appearance held Monday, October 19, 2020, in Alexander County District Court. During that court date, Williams’ case was continued until Nov. 9. Attorney Kimberly Taylor was appointed to represent Williams.

Sheriff Bowman would like to thank Newton Police Department and Catawba County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in this investigation. “Once again, this goes to show how teamwork between different agencies helps to get dangerous criminals off the street,” said Bowman.

According to the N.C. Sex Offender Registry, Williams is a lifetime registered sex offender.