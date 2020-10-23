Jackie Allen Fox, 77, of Taylorsville, passed away at his residence on Friday, October 23, 2020.

Jackie will lie-in-state at Alexander Funeral Service on Sunday, October 25, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. A graveside service will be conducted Monday, October 26, 2020 at Friendly Baptist Church at 2:00 p.m. Rev. Derek Jonas will be officiating.

Pallbearers will be: Aaron Loney, Darren Ervin, Eddie Loden, Nicholas Fox, Chad Bolick, and Westley Conley.

Jackie was born to the late Rum and Beatrice Coffey Fox on June 6, 1943, in Alexander County. Jackie was a carpenter and ran his own construction business, Fox Construction. He was a member at Friendly Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish his memories include his wife of 58 years, Geraldine Pope Fox; a son, Allen D. Fox; two daughters, Kellie Fox and Denise Loden; and two sisters, Shirley Chester and Ruth Harlow.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Friendly Baptist Church at 576 Friendly Church Rd, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

