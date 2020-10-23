Jackie Allen Fox
Jackie Allen Fox, 77, of Taylorsville, passed away at his residence on Friday, October 23, 2020.
Jackie will lie-in-state at Alexander Funeral Service on Sunday, October 25, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. A graveside service will be conducted Monday, October 26, 2020 at Friendly Baptist Church at 2:00 p.m. Rev. Derek Jonas will be officiating.
Pallbearers will be: Aaron Loney, Darren Ervin, Eddie Loden, Nicholas Fox, Chad Bolick, and Westley Conley.
Jackie was born to the late Rum and Beatrice Coffey Fox on June 6, 1943, in Alexander County. Jackie was a carpenter and ran his own construction business, Fox Construction. He was a member at Friendly Baptist Church.
Those left to cherish his memories include his wife of 58 years, Geraldine Pope Fox; a son, Allen D. Fox; two daughters, Kellie Fox and Denise Loden; and two sisters, Shirley Chester and Ruth Harlow.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Friendly Baptist Church at 576 Friendly Church Rd, Taylorsville, NC 28681.
Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.
1 Comment
Dear Fox Family,
I am so very sorry to hear of Jackie passing away! I know how you feel to lose your dad, and brother. I lost my brother Randy who was in Kellie Fox’s class in school. Randy died of a heart attack at age 38 while in the hospital with pneumonia, and he was scheduled to go home that day. My dad died while I was on a Sunday school class trip at Holden Beach, NC on
Oct 29, 2005. I still miss them both and so many others on all sides of our families, mine and Tony’s. I will be praying for you all for God’s Holy Spirit to comfort you all and give you peace and rest, as I know the death causes great exhaustion. I love you all and will be praying in the morning when I wake up and in the evening when I go to bed and before all three meals. Those are my prayer times I do each day. Try to rest and take care of yourselves. I am still suffering from COVID even after I no longer have the virus. I was in Frye Hospital 5 weeks in ICU, with four of those weeks on a ventilator.
On July 20, having been in ICU a week, my oxygen level dropped rapidly despite the ventilator breathing for me and oxygen running wide open! I was dying, so the doctor called my husband to tell him to expect me to die or to have brain damage and organ failure if I made it. I made it with no brain or heart damage and no organ failure! The two ICU nurses started crying when I was being taken by EMS to Brian Center of Hendersonville (I still tested positive for COVID and this was only 1 of 3 places that would take and isolate COVID patients needing recovery and physical therapy); they were crying because I was a miracle and normal except for muscles that needed time to heal and rebuild. They said, “You were supposed to die or have brain damage, heart failure and organ failure. Then your oxygen started to rise AND IT WAS A MIRACLE AND WE GOT TO SEE IT!! GOD WANTS YOU HERE FOR A REASON! NOBODY GETS THAT FAR AND LIVES AND IS MADE WHOLE! When my husband got off the phone with the doctor, he called members of the church to call everyone to start praying for me and did the same with our families and put it on Facebook, so our friend knew to pray. God answered those prayers! My room mate at Carolina Rehab (both there for physical therapy) caught COVID from our CNA who brought us our food trays, etc. each day. My room mate died on July 22 from COVID. Take care to stay back from people and use your mask when you leave the house. Your church should be getting a memorial donation from Tony and Carol (me)—let me know if you don’t get it.
Love & Hugs to you all,
—Carol Fox Bowman (&Tony)
❤️🙏🌻🇺🇸🦋