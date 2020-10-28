HELP WANTED

************

NEED ONE PERSON for help with grading, septic systems, etc. Need 4 people to help set modulars & DW’s. JW CONSTRUCTION. Call 828-632-8420.

LOCAL OFFICE in Taylorsville looking for assistance on mailings on Microsoft Word. Call 828-850-3308.

WELL ESTABLISHED TRUCKING COMPANY located in Hickory, NC now hiring local, regional, and OTR drivers. We are also accepting owner operators and we offer a lease purchase plan with no money down. 800-490-1235 ext. 444.

OWNER/OPERATOR looking for CDL driver – SE/NE, 2 years experience, home on weekends. Call 704-380-5302.

ADVANTAGE NONWOVENS has several full-time positions available: -General Labor positions, -Warehouse/Delivery Driver (MUST HAVE CLEAN DRIVING RECORD) -General Machinery & maintenance knowledge is a PLUS. -Training will be provided. Call (828) 635-6323.

FAMILY PRACTICE MEDICAL OFFICE in Taylorsville seeks a front desk person. Computer and medical office experience are a must. Compensation based on CV. Hours currently are 8-1 Mon-Fri. Please respond with resume to [email protected]